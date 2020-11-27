Daily Swim Coach Workout #289

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
Shared workout link:
The Workout
Warm Up A Fins
2x AEC1
100 @1:45 Free
100 @1:45 Fly Kick Arme rotieren hinten-vorne über Wasser
100 @1:45 Back Drill : 5 ganze Lage, 2x Gleichschlag, 2x Schere
2×50 @1:15 1. Fly, 2. Free AEC2
2×50 @1:15 Fly Kick AEC2
50 @1:30 25 1st S, 25 choice lo
50 @1:30 25 2nd S, 25 choice lo
Kick Set
8x
0:20 Fly Kick vertical ein Arm i.d.Luft
0:10 Rest
1:00 Rest
2x
5 Fly Kicks mit Abstoßen vom Boden
1:00 Rest
300m choice lo @6:00
Set 1
4×50 free @ Rest 0:15/0:10/0:05 build AEC2 RP4 RP2 ANP
100 choice lo @5:00
2×100 free @ Rest 0:10 : 50 RP2, 50 ANP
100 choice lo @5:00
16×50 IM Fins @1:00 AEC1 Lange Tauchphasen, lang & locker schwimmen
Set 2
2×50 1st (kK) ANP @ Rest 0:10
100 Free RP8 @ Rest 0:10
2×50 2nd (kK) ANP @ Rest 0:10
100 Free RP4 @ Rest 0:10
2×50 choice ANP @ Rest 0:10
Cool-Down
2x
150 Back AEC2 [1./2.3. Wand 4/6/8 Kicks) @2:45
9×50 Free Breast @1:00 AEC1 1-3 weniger Züge
2×50 scullen beliebig @1:30
200 choice @4:00
Sebastian Sieburger
Youth Coach, SC Schaffhausen, SUI
