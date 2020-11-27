Daily Swim Coach Workout #289

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up A Fins

2x AEC1

100 @1:45 Free

100 @1:45 Fly Kick Arme rotieren hinten-vorne über Wasser

100 @1:45 Back Drill : 5 ganze Lage, 2x Gleichschlag, 2x Schere

2×50 @1:15 1. Fly, 2. Free AEC2

2×50 @1:15 Fly Kick AEC2

50 @1:30 25 1st S, 25 choice lo

50 @1:30 25 2nd S, 25 choice lo

Kick Set

8x

0:20 Fly Kick vertical ein Arm i.d.Luft

0:10 Rest

1:00 Rest

2x

5 Fly Kicks mit Abstoßen vom Boden

1:00 Rest

300m choice lo @6:00

Set 1

4×50 free @ Rest 0:15/0:10/0:05 build AEC2 RP4 RP2 ANP

100 choice lo @5:00

2×100 free @ Rest 0:10 : 50 RP2, 50 ANP

100 choice lo @5:00

16×50 IM Fins @1:00 AEC1 Lange Tauchphasen, lang & locker schwimmen

Set 2

2×50 1st (kK) ANP @ Rest 0:10

100 Free RP8 @ Rest 0:10

2×50 2nd (kK) ANP @ Rest 0:10

100 Free RP4 @ Rest 0:10

2×50 choice ANP @ Rest 0:10

Cool-Down

2x

150 Back AEC2 [1./2.3. Wand 4/6/8 Kicks) @2:45

9×50 Free Breast @1:00 AEC1 1-3 weniger Züge

2×50 scullen beliebig @1:30

200 choice @4:00

