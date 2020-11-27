Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #289

by Dan Dingman 0

November 27th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  2 weeks
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  50 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up A Fins
    2x AEC1
        100 @1:45 Free
        100 @1:45 Fly Kick Arme rotieren hinten-vorne über Wasser
        100 @1:45 Back Drill : 5 ganze Lage, 2x Gleichschlag, 2x Schere
    2×50 @1:15 1. Fly, 2. Free AEC2
    2×50 @1:15 Fly Kick AEC2

50 @1:30 25 1st S, 25 choice lo
50 @1:30 25 2nd S, 25 choice lo

Kick Set
    8x
        0:20 Fly Kick vertical ein Arm i.d.Luft
        0:10 Rest
1:00 Rest
    2x
        5 Fly Kicks mit Abstoßen vom Boden
        1:00 Rest

300m choice lo @6:00

Set 1
    4×50 free @ Rest 0:15/0:10/0:05 build AEC2 RP4 RP2 ANP
    100 choice lo @5:00
    2×100 free @ Rest 0:10 : 50 RP2, 50 ANP
    100 choice lo @5:00

16×50 IM Fins @1:00 AEC1 Lange Tauchphasen, lang & locker schwimmen

Set 2
    2×50 1st (kK) ANP @ Rest 0:10
    100 Free RP8 @ Rest 0:10
    2×50 2nd (kK) ANP @ Rest 0:10
    100 Free RP4 @ Rest 0:10
    2×50 choice ANP @ Rest 0:10

Cool-Down
    2x
        150 Back AEC2 [1./2.3. Wand 4/6/8 Kicks) @2:45
        9×50 Free Breast @1:00 AEC1 1-3 weniger Züge
        2×50 scullen beliebig @1:30
        200 choice @4:00
    

View on commitswimming.com

Sebastian Sieburger
Youth Coach, SC Schaffhausen, SUI

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!