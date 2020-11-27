Gormsen, Weinstein Light Up NY Distance Swimming, Howley Climbs All-Time List

2020 MR BGNW Marlins Thanksgiving Invite/ 2020 MR LIAC Thanksgiving Invitational

November 20-22, 2020

Trotta Millennium Pool, Mount Kisco, NY/ Freedom Pool & Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY

Course: SCY

Results on Meet Mobile

At separate meets last weekend, two young distance phenoms continued to roll through New York Swimming, posting some of the fastest times in age-group history.

At the BGNW Marlins Thanksgiving Invite in Mount Kisco, 13-year-old Claire Weinstein put up 5 best times across 7 total swims, leaving her mark on some of the country’s top times.

Weinstein began her campaign in the 500 freestyle. Swimming a final time of 4:47.64, Weinstein came within 2 seconds of her best time, which currently stands at a 4:44.95 that she swam in October. Her best time, which stands at the 25th fastest performance in 13-14 age group history, is also the fastest time in the country for the 13-14 age-group by several seconds, and her time here still would have ranked 3rd. At the end of her weekend, Weinstein took another shot at the 500, coming in with a final time of 4:50.66.

Weinstein built upon her 500 freestyle performance with a best time in the 200 freestyle. Her time of 1:49.21 cut .4 off of her best time, and currently ranks 3rd in the country in the 13-14 age group this season. Shortly after, Weinstein swam the 100 backstroke, hitting the wall in a final time of 57.45 to cut over 2 seconds off of her best time.

She also showcased her sprinting abilities by winning both the 50 and 100 freestyle. In the 50, Weinstein posted a time of 24.00 to get under 25 seconds for the first time in her career, cutting over a second off of her best time. Weinstein then dropped a time of 51.15 in the 100 freestyle, matching her one second drop in the 50.

Weinstein’s final event, the 200 IM, saw her claim another victory with a time of 2:06.24, cutting almost 4 seconds off of her best time.

At the LIAC Thanksgiving Invitational, 15-year-old Cavan Gormsen also showcased her distance power with an impressive swim in the 1000 freestyle. Posting a time of 9:35.18, Gormsen dropped over 8 seconds off of her best time. In the process, she also put up the 16th fastest performance in 15-16 age-group history. Since she just recently turned 15, Gormsen will still have almost 2 years left to improve that standing even further.

Gormsen also swam the 200 butterfly, dropping over 4 seconds to finish in a time of 2:00.05. Her time currently ranks as the 5th fastest time in the country this season among 15-year-olds.

In the same race, Gormsen’s teammate Tess Howley dropped a massive time of 1:53.97 in the 200 butterfly to move up to #7 all-time in 15-16 age group history. Like Gormsen, Howley is still only 15, so she will have over a year left to go after the National Age Group Record of 1:51.24 owned by World Champion Regan Smith. Howley’s time also checks in as the 6th fastest time in the country this season across all age groups, ranking just behind US National team members Katie Drabot and Dakota Luther.

