Ariana Brattoli Becomes 2nd Empire Swimming Breaststroker to Commit to Miami

High school senior Ariana Brattoli has verbally committed to the University of Miami. The New York High School State Champion and State Record breaker is scheduled to arrive in Coral Cables in the fall of 2021.

There she will join her Empire Swimming breaststroke training partner Emily Grasso, who has also committed as part of the class of 2021.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The University of Miami!! I would like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for helping me get to this point. I am so grateful to be able to join such an amazing team. GO CANES”

At the 2019 New York High School State Championship meet, Brattoli split 29.37 on the breaststroke leg of Sacred Heart Academy’s 200 medley relay. Teamed up with USA Swimming Junior National Teamer Tess Howley (25.26 backstroke), Olympic Trials qualifier Cavan Gormsen (24.20 butterfly), and UCLA commit Joanie Cash, Brattoli’s relay swam 1:42.21 to earn All-America status and set a new state record. The swim broke the record by a full second.

Individually, Brattoli finished 16th in the 100 breaststroke at that meet in 1:06.65.

Her best time in the 100-yard breaststroke of 1:04.54 came at her 2019-Invitational at MIT. That marked a full-second improvement since her sophomore season, and a 2.3 second improvement across the calendar year.

Best Times in Yards:

100 breast – 1:04.54

200 breast – 2:22.61

200 IM – 2:10.76

Miami finished 11th out of 12 women’s teams at the 2020 ACC Championship meet.

The Hurricanes’ highest-scoring swimmer at that meet was sophomore Zorryonn Mason, who picked up 40 individual points. That includes a high-placement of 11th in the 100 breaststroke, which is Brattoli’s best event.

The team’s 2nd-best 100 breaststroke behind Mason’s 1:00.76 last season was freshman Andrea Todorovic at 1:04.15.

Other additions to the Miami class of 2021 include Camille Weiss from Pennsylvania, Emily Grasso from New York, Jacey Hinton from Massachusetts, and Lucy Miller from nearby Delray Beach, Florida. After an international-heavy class of 2020, this class is heavy on Americans.

Grasso, the other New Yorker in the class, is Brattoli’s Empire Swim Team teammate and fellow breaststroker. She has a lifetime best of 1:05.77 in the 100 breast.

