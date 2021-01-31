Top Swimmers and Teams At 18&Under Championships Honored by USA Swimming

USA Swimming 18&Under Championships

December 1-13, 2020

Multi-site

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Meet Central

Meet Info

Following several weekends of competition at USA Swimming’s 18 and Under Championships, the winners have been formally crowned during a live stream hosted by USA Swimming last Thursday night.

As previously reported, the TAC Titans won the overall team title, coming in first with a total of 236 points, with the Sarasota Sharks (177 points) and Nation’s Capital Swim Club (165 points) coming in 2nd and 3rd overall. The Titans also came away with the women’s team title, scoring 192 points, with Nation’s Capital and Sarasota (T-114 points) once again coming in as the runners-up. SwimAtlanta won the men’s team title, finishing with a total of 121.5 points to finish ahead of SwimMAC Carolina (99.5 points) and the Mason Makos Swim Team (75.5 points).

Champs! Your TAC TITANS are your 1st place team for the 18&U Winter Champs! From December 1st-14th all of the best times for 18&U swimmers were scored out in meet format. We are extremely proud of all of the hard work our TITANS have put in! Full list: https://t.co/RhaJTvIiAJ pic.twitter.com/3H7KicKoDT — TAC Titans (@TACTITANS) December 19, 2020

High Point Women’s Team

TAC Titans 192 Nation’s Capital Swim Club 114 (tie) Sarasota Sharks 114 (tie) Arlington Aquatic Club 107 Long Island Aquatic Club 98 Nashville Aquatic Club 89 Mecklenburg Swim Association 86 Dynamo Swim Club 73

High Point Men’s Team

SwimAtlanta 121.5 SwimMAC Carolina 99.5 Mason Makos Swim Team 75.5 North Carolina Aquatic Club 74 Sarasota Sharks 63 Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm 54 Lakeside Aquatic Club 51 Nation’s Capital Swim Club 51

High Point Overall Team

TAC Titans 236 Sarasota Sharks 177 Nation’s Capital Swim Club 165 SwimMAC Carolina 131.5 SwimAtlanta 125.5 Arlington Aquatic Club 107 Nashville Aquatic Club 100 (tie) Long Island Aquatic Club 100 (tie)



Individually, Arlington Aquatic Club’s Torri Huske and SwimAtlanta’s Jack Aikins took home the female and male high point awards.

Huske, a Stanford commit, won both the 200 freestyle (1:43.23) and 200 IM (1:54.50). She also placed 2nd overall in the 50 freestyle (21.43), 100 butterfly (50.29), and 200 butterfly (1:54.04), along with a 3rd place finish in the 100 freestyle (47.60).

Aikins, a University of Virginia commit, swam to victory in the 200 backstroke, where he finished first by almost 2 seconds in a time of 1:40.92. He also finished 2nd in the 100 freestyle (43.51), 3rd in the 50 freestyle (19.99), and 4th in both the 200 freestyle (1:36.10) and 100 backstroke (47.49).



Huske was one of only 6 swimmers to win multiple events, which also included:

Curzan scored the second-most points out of any swimmer in the competition, only coming in behind Huske. In addition to her victories in the 100 backstroke (50.18), 200 backstroke (1:49.35), and 100 butterfly (49.80), Curzan also finished 2nd in the 100 freestyle (47.51) and 3rd in the 50 freestyle (21.71). Curzan is a member of the high school class of 2022, and has not yet committed to swim in college.

High Point Women