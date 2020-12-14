Erika Pelaez Hits 52.92 100 Back For #7 All-Time In Girls’ 13-14 Age Group

30th Annual Speedo Winter Championships

December 10-13, 2020

Plantation Aquatic Complex, Plantation, FL

Results on Meet Mobile: “30th Annual Speedo Winter Championships”

The Speedo Winter Championship meet in Plantation, Fl., was highlighted by a pair of junior standouts from Eagle Aquatics: Erika Pelaez and Kaii Winkler.

Pelaez, 14, had several historically significant swims throughout the meet, highlighted by her 100 backstroke showing of 52.92. That time ranks her seventh all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group, and also shatters her own Florida Gold Coast LSC record of 54.03.

Though the results of this meet have yet to be officially added to USA Swimming’s 18 & Under Virtual Winter Championships, this 100 back result would rank Pelaez fifth overall.

Pelaez also set new 13-14 LSC records in the 200 back (1:56.73) and 100 fly (53.44), taking down the previous marks set by Clara Smiddy (1:56.98) in 2010 and Jessica Nava (54.05) in 2014. Smiddy notably went on to have a successful NCAA career with Michigan, along with winning a pair of bronze medals in the backstroke events at the 2015 Pan American Games.

Pelaez now ranks 35th in the 200 back and tied for 19th in the 100 fly all-time in the 13-14 age group, while also sitting 18th and 13th respectively in the 18 & Under Championship results (unofficially).

Pelaez also torched the 50 and 100 free events, narrowly missing her best times in 22.64 and 49.23, ranking her 12th and seventh in the 18 & Under Championships. Her PB of 22.52 in the 50 sits seventh historically among 13-14s, while her 49.14 in the 100 is 12th.

To top things off, she set a new best time by a tenth of a second in the 200 free, clocking 1:48.53.

The other Eagle Aquatics swimmer who made some noise at the meet was Kaii Winkler, also 14, who is still the owner of the boys’ 10 & under 200 freestyle NAG from 2017.

Winkler set a new Florida Gold Coast LSC record in the 13-14 100 free, clocking 45.75 to erase Daniel Spas‘ 2014 mark of 46.18. Winkler also moves into a tie for 21st all-time in the 13-14 age group. He came into the meet with a best time of 47.07.

Winkler also threw down some monster best times in the 200 free (1:41.78), 100 back (52.49), 100 fly (50.92) and 200 IM (1:55.57).

This season, meaning beginning Sept.1, Winkler ranks third in the 100 free and tied for fifth in the 100 fly among 13-14s.

Both Pelaez and Winkler are coached by former Hungarian Olympian Adam Madarassy, the owner and head coach of Eagle Aquatics.

