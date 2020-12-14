Lindenwood Picks Up Verbal from Polish Junior Nat’l Champ Bruno Kazmierczak

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bruno Kazmierczak from Raszyn, Poland has announced his verbal commitment to Lindenwood University for 2021-22.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the Lindenwood University. I am beyond thankful for my family, coach and friends that help me in this process!”

Kazmierczak swims with UKS GOS Raszyn and represents Poland internationally. He specializes mainly in 50/100/200 free and sprint back and fly. At the recent 2020 Winter Polish 17-18 Years Championships (25m) in Lublin, he won the 50 free with a PB of 22.14. He also medaled in the 100 free (3rd) and 50 fly (3rd) and tied for 6th in the 50 back. His times in all four events were lifetime bests.

Best SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 22.14 (19.94)

100 free – 48.86 (44.01)

200 free – 1:50.90 (1:39.90)

50 back – 25.16 (22.66)

100 back – 57.33 (51.64)

50 fly – 23.73 (21.37)

100 fly – 55.28 (49.80)

Kazmierczak’s best time in the 50 free would have scored in the A final at the 2019 NCAA Division II Championships; his 100 free time would have made the B final. His 50 back time would have been about a second faster than Lindenwood’s leadoff on the medley relay. The 2020 Division II national meet was halted after a day and a half of competition, due to COVID-19. Kazmierczak would have scored in the A final of the 50 free on Day 1. He would have been the fastest sprinter, and the only sub-20, on the Lindenwood squad last season.

