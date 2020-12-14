Kolesnikov Rattles Own 100 Back World Record With 48.63 To Open Russian Champs

2020 Russian Short Course Championships

Monday, December 14 – Saturday, December 19

St. Petersburg, Russia

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Kliment Kolesnikov just set the 100 short course meter backstroke world record less than a month ago. But he already rattled his best time with a 48.63 on day 1 of Russia’s Short Course Championships.

The 20-year-old Kolesnikov broke the world record leading off a medley relay for Energy Standard in the ISL final last month. His 48.58 was three-tenths of a second under the previous best time on record. In St. Petersburg this week, Kolesnikov smashed a 48.63, coming within .05 of his own world record and taking over the top three swims in history in the event:

Top Performances All-Time, Men’s 100 SCM Back

It was a great event all-around for Russia’s national team. Evgeny Rylov went 49.09 for second. That takes .02 off of his previous lifetime-best, set two years ago.

The six-day meet had a number of fireworks on opening night. Breaststroker Kirill Prigoda also carried his speed pretty well from the ISL season into the Russian Championships. He was 56.78 to win the 100 breast. That’s only about three-tenths off his season-best from the ISL – Prigoda was 56.40 in a semifinal for the London Roar.

Kolesnikov also led of a 4×100 free relay for his Moscow club. Kolesnikov was 45.87 there, which should be his career-best in the individual 100 free.

A few other notable swims from day 1: