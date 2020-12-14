2019 Runners-Up Olympiacos Win In LEN Champions League Water Polo Round 1

2020 LEN Champions League Water Polo

Qualifying: November 11-15, 2020

Preliminary Round 1: December 14-18, 2020

Preliminary Round 2: March 1-5, 2021

Preliminary Round 3: April 19-23, 2021

Final 8: June 3-5, 2021

Match results

Format

The LEN Champions League is a high-level European water polo competition. The league has been running since 1963, though the 2020 season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020-2021 season breaks up qualifying (November 2020) and the first round of group play (December 2020) in the year 2020, before continuing with the second round of group play (March 2021) and third round of group play (April 2021) in the spring. The season will conclude with the final 8 matching up in early June of 2021.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, the league will run each round of its matches in a bubble setting. Group A features six teams and Group B six more teams. They’ll play sets of matches on consecutive days within their groups, with the top four in each group across the preliminary rounds advancing to the final 8 tournament.

Preliminary Round 1 – Day 1

With just three matches today, only Group A was in action, competing at their Rome, Italy bubble. (Group B will play their bubble starting tomorrow in Budapest, Hungary).

But 2019 runners-up Olympiacos started off with a win, downing CC Ortigia 6-4. Olympiacos goalkeeper Emmanouil Zerdevas blocked 11 of 15 Ortigia shots on goal, while his Ortigia counterpart Stefano Tempesti stopped just 6 of 12 shots on goal.

Ortigia jumped out to an early lead, with Simone Rossi scoring only about two and a half minutes into the first period. They would go up 2-2, but Olympiaco roared back with three unanswered goals. Things were still close with a 5-4 Olympiaco lead with about four minutes to go in the fourth period, but a Marios Kapotsis goal put his crew up 6-4 and they’d hold that lead the rest of the way.

2019 third-place team Pro Recco also picked up a win in a much more offensive showdown, downing CN Marseille 11-9. Both Francesco di Fulvio and Dusan Mandic had three goals apiece for Pro Recco.

Jug Adriatic Osig. beat Spandau 04 Berlin 13-7 in the day’s other matchup.

Up Next

Tomorrow will be a much busier day, with matches on the docket. The Group A teams will play again, and the six Group B teams will also play in Budapest, Hungary.