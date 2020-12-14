Olympic Gold Medalist Townley Haas and Megan Meseck Announce Engagement

2016 US Olympic gold medalist Townley Haas shared the news of his engagement to fiance Megan Meseck via Instagram.

Townley Haas first represented the US international at the 2014 Jr. Pan Pacific Championships where he won gold in both the 200 freestyle (1:48.32) and the 4×200 freestyle relay along with Liam Egan, Blake Pieroni, and Andrew Seliskar.

The next year, Haas began his collegiate career swimming for the University of Texas. In his freshman year, Haas raced to a gold medal in the 200 and 500 freestyles. In the former, his 1:30.46 was fast enough to set a new pool, championships, American, and NCAA record in the event.

Coming off a stellar NCAA freshman season, Haas had somewhat of an international breakout at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Haas qualified for the team after breaking his 7th place seed in the 200 freestyle at Trials, winning the event over Conor Dwyer and Ryan Lochte, and qualifying to race the individual 200 and 4×200 relay in Rio. Haas went on the place 5th in the 200 freestyle with a 1:45.58. In the 4×200, however, Haas helped teammates Lochte, Dwyer, and Michael Phelps to win Olympic gold with a collective 7:00.66.

Following 2016, Haas returned to Texas for another 3 seasons and has represented the US internationally at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships along with the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. Haas has amassed numerous medals both for Texas and the US throughout his career;

Townley Haas NCAA Medals (2016-2019)

200 Freestyle: Gold (2016, 2017, 2018)

4×100 Freestyle: Gold (2017, 2019)

500 Freestyle: Gold (2016, 2018, 2019), Silver (2017)

4×200 Freestyle: Gold (2016, 2018), Silver (2017), Bronze (2018)

Townley Haas International Medals (2016-2019)

4×100 Freestyle: Gold (2017/2019 World Champs)

4×100 Medley: Gold (2017 World Champs)

200 Freestyle: Gold (2018 Pan Pacs), Silver (2017 Worlds)

4×200 Freestyle: Gold (2018 Pan Pacs/Rio 2016), Bronze (2017/2019 World Champs)

Haas has competed for the Cali Condors in both of the first two ISL seasons, contributing to the Condors’ third-place finish in 2019, and their 2020 team victory.

Haas and now fiance Meseck announce their engagement just weeks after celebrating their 5-year anniversary.