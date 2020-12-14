LSU’s Stanfield Helps Lead Tigers Over Tulane with 1:48 200 FR & 1:57 200 BK

LSU vs TULANE (WOMEN’S DUAL)

Monday, December 14th, 2020

LSU Natatorium, Baton Rouge, LA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

TEAM STANDINGS

LSU – 189 Tulane – 111

The LSU Tigers hosted the Tulane Green Wave women’s team for a dual at the LSU Natatorium in Baton Rouge today. The Tigers won by a score of 189-111, claiming victory in 12 of the 16 events.

LSU got the ball rolling early, taking the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.75, beating out the Tulane A relay (1:43.37) by a little over half a second. Katarina Milutinovich led the squad off with a 27.77 on backstroke, and was followed by Emilie Boll with a 28.67 breast split. The splits were messed up on the last two 50s, however Hannah Bellina on fly and Olivia Taylor on free combined for a 46.31 on the final 100. Tulane had gotten out to a significant early lead on the relay, with Danielle Titus leading off in 26.08 and Kate McDonald posting a 28.71 on breast, leaving the Green Wave with a 1.65 second lead at the 100 mark.

Katarina Milutinovich went on to win the 100 free, swimming a 50.76. Milutinovich, who has a personal best of 48.86, consistently swam 50-point 100 freestyles at dual meets last year, leaving this race very much in line with what we saw from her last season. Milutinovich went on to lead off the LSU A 400 free relay in 50.74, narrowly bettering her individual race time.

Hannah Bellina, a freshman, went on to win the 200 fly with a 2:00.16. Well off her personal best of 1:57.75, Bellina swam the 200 fly twice last year at in-season or “non-rest” meets, and she swam 2:04 both times. Bellina then swam the 400 IM exhibition (not for points), but she clocked a personal best in the race. She swam a 4:17.87, racing freshman teammate Jessica Pryne the whole way through. Bellina split 59.73/1:06.67/1:13.48/58.04, while Pryne was 1:00.35/1:04.05/1:13.69/57.97. Pryne won the race with a 4:17.06, which comes in very close to her lifetime best of 4:16.31.

The relay anchor, Olivia Taylor, went on to win two individual events, the 50 free and 100 fly. In the 50 free, Taylor swam a 23.65. She went on to clock a 56.18 in the 100 fly, out-splitting the field on both 50s.

Milutinovich and Taylor teamed up with Sarah-grace Thompson and Kit Hanley to win the 400 free relay. Milutinovich led the squad off in 50.74, and was followed by Taylor in 52.32. Thompson dove in 3rd, splitting 52.32, and Hanley anchored in 51.07, lending to a final time of 3:26.20.

Tulane’s Kate McDonald swept the breast events, kicking off the individual racing with a 1:01.59 in the women’s 100 breast. She bested the field considerably on both 50s, splitting 29.05 on the first 50, then bringing it home in 32.54. She went on to win the 200 breast with a 2:14.92, splitting 1:04.84/1:10.10.

Summer Stanfield of LSU won a pair of events, taking the 200 free and 200 back. Stanfield swam a 1:48.74, coming in just over a second off her personal best of 1:47.52. She swam a very consistent race, going 25.84 on the first 50, then splitting 27.75, 27.68, and 27.47 on the last 3 50s. Stanfield went on to win the 200 back with a 1:57.78, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00. Her time came in a little off her personal best of 1:55.62.

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Swimming and Diving team defeated Tulane by a final score of 189-111 on Monday morning from inside the LSU Natatorium. The Tiger swimmers will be back in action on January 8 as they will head to Tallahassee, Florida to take on the Florida State Seminoles. The Tiger divers will be back in action on December 16 as they will take part in the Auburn Diving Invitational. IN THE POOL The Tigers had firm control of the meet from the beginning, winning 10 total events on the day. The meet began with the team of Katarina Milutinovich, Emilie Boll, Hannah Bellina, and Olivia Taylor winning the 200-Yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:42.75. Individually, six Tigers won their respective event, highlighted by Summer Stanfield and Taylor both winning two events. Stanfield won the 200-Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:48.74 and the 200-Yard Backstroke with a time of 1:57.78. Taylor won the 50-Yard Freestyle with a time of 23.65 and the 100-Yard Butterfly with a time of 56.18. In the 400-Yard IM, Jessica Pryne won the 400-Yard IM after swimming the ninth fastest time in school history, 4:17.06. Lexi Daniels, Bellina, and Milutinovich also won events for the Tigers. Daniels won the 1000-Yard Freestyle with a time of 10:06.00, Bellina won the 200-Yard Butterfly with a time of 2:00.16, and Milutinovich won the 100-Yard Freestyle with a time of 50.76. To end the meet, the team of Milutinovich, Taylor, Sarah Grace Thompson, and Kit Hanley won the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:26.20. ON THE BOARDS Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant won the One-Meter Springboard for the second time in her young career with a score of 319.95. Anne Tuxen and Helle Tuxen finished in second and third place with scores of 286.76 and 272.55. On the Three-Meter Springboard, Anne Tuxen brought home the victory with a score of 333.90. Gutierrez Lavenant came in second place with a score of 321.68 and Helle Tuxen came in third place with a score of 300.23. MORE INFORMATION For more information and updates on LSU Swimming and Diving please visit LSUsports.net, ‘like’ us on Facebook at LSU Swimming and Diving or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @LSUSwimDive.

