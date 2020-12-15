NCAA Qualifiers Projection: Texas Men Already Have 21 Under 2020 Invite Times

It’s only December 15th, but the Texas men are already projected over the NCAA roster cap with 21 likely qualifiers.
That’s based on times swum this season that are under the times it took to earn an NCAA invite last year.
The Texas men had 24 swimmers earn times that would have qualified them for NCAAs last year. But the NCAA roster cap of 18 forced the Longhorns to leave a number of those guys off the roster to fit in four likely scoring divers and get under the cap. It looks like they’ll have a very similar conundrum this year, with 21 swimmers already hitting the 2020 invite time in swims so far this fall.
NCAA Qualifying Process
The NCAA selection process is a bit complex. The most-simplified version is that athletes who hit “A” cuts are automatically qualified for the meet. They can also add second and third events where they have “B” cuts.
The remaining “B” cuts are slowly added to the NCAA invite list based on national ranks as of March. Last year, the top 29 men and top 37 women were invited in each event, and the cut lines usually hover in those general areas. We also track “invite times” each year – those are the times of the last swimmer in each event to earn an NCAA invite.
Invite times tend to get gradually faster each year, though they’ll occasionally get a tick slower in a given event. Comparing this year’s national ranks to last year’s invite times gives us a rough idea of which swimmers are in decent shape to earn NCAA invites even if they don’t better their current season-bests.
Note: last year’s NCAA invites were already locked in before the coronavirus pandemic started canceling meets and disrupting practices. So the listed invite times were not affected in any way by the pandemic.
Women Under 2020 NCAA Invite Time
2020 Invite Time
50 Free
22.21
Name
Team
Time
Douglass, Kate
Virginia
21.42
Thompson, Sarah
Missouri
21.76
Keil, Megan
Missouri
21.83
Alons, Kylee
NC State
21.90
Fa’Amausili, Gabi
Georgia
22.08
Grinter, Bailey
Tennessee
22.11
Bray, Olivia
Texas
22.13
Gantriis, Emily
California
22.14
2020 Invite Time
100 Free
48.51
Name
Team
Time
Douglass, Kate
Virginia
46.86
Stepanek, Chloe
Texas A&M
47.84
Ivey, Isabel
California
48.01
Scott, Morgan
Alabama
48.15
Pash, Kelly
Texas
48.29
Alons, Kylee
NC State
48.42
Gaines, Riley
Kentucky
48.46
Thompson, Sarah
Missouri
48.50
2020 Invite Time
200 Free
1:45.23
Name
Team
Time
Madden, Paige
Virginia
1:42.39
Pash, Kelly
Texas
1:43.61
Gaines, Riley
Kentucky
1:43.68
Pfeifer, Evie
Texas
1:43.77
Stepanek, Chloe
Texas A&M
1:44.40
Scott, Morgan
Alabama
1:45.20
Harnish, Courtney
Georgia
1:45.22
2020 Invite Time
500 Free
4:41.20
Name
Team
Time
Madden, Paige
Virginia
4:33.09
Pfeifer, Evie
Texas
4:35.73
Harnish, Courtney
Georgia
4:36.86
Moore, Kate
NC State
4:37.94
Braswell, Leah
Florida
4:38.69
Forde, Brooke
Stanford
4:39.58
McMahon, Kensey
Alabama
4:39.84
McNeese, Beth
Kentucky
4:40.69
Weyant, Emma
Virginia
4:40.92
Palsha, Peyton
Arkansas
4:40.95
Schmidt, Sierra
Michigan
4:41.13
2020 Invite Time
1650 Free
16:17.45
Name
Team
Time
McMahon, Kensey
Alabama
15:54.06
Madden, Paige
Virginia
16:01.93
Anderson, Olivia
Georgia
16:03.61
McNeese, Beth
Kentucky
16:04.07
Palsha, Peyton
Arkansas
16:06.43
Bauer, Elise
Florida
16:07.30
Hierath, Yara
NC State
16:07.92
Donohoe, Madelyn
Virginia
16:08.05
Stege, Kristen
Tennessee
16:08.26
Travis, Chase
Virginia Tech
16:09.30
Tankersley, Morgan
Stanford
16:09.91
Nguyen, Claire
Tennessee
16:14.01
Mathieu, Tylor
Florida
16:14.87
Toney, Camryn
Texas A&M
16:15.05
Braswell, Leah
Florida
16:15.63
Williams, Liberty
Louisville
16:16.31
Nunan, Amanda
Tennessee
16:16.82
2020 Invite Time
100 Back
52.73
Name
Team
Time
Berkoff, Katharine
NC State
50.40
White, Rhyan
Alabama
50.45
Bray, Olivia
Texas
51.04
Cook, Julia
Texas
51.14
Ivey, Isabel
California
51.52
Brooks, Caitlin
Kentucky
51.56
Stadden, Isabelle
California
51.72
Alons, Kylee
NC State
51.81
Walsh, Alex
Virginia
51.83
Thompson, Sarah
Missouri
51.90
Douglass, Kate
Virginia
51.92
Bacon, Phoebe
Wisconsin
51.93
Atkinson, Emma
Virginia Tech
52.03
Gmelich, Caroline
Virginia
52.10
Rees, Meredith
Missouri
52.25
Lindner, Sophie
UNC
52.27
Bentz, Caroline
Virginia Tech
52.68
2020 Invite Time
200 Back
1:53.99
Name
Team
Time
White, Rhyan
Alabama
1:49.30
Stadden, Isabelle
California
1:49.77
Berkoff, Katharine
NC State
1:50.20
Brooks, Caitlin
Kentucky
1:51.55
Moore, Kate
NC State
1:51.95
Bacon, Phoebe
Wisconsin
1:51.98
Madden, Paige
Virginia
1:52.11
Cook, Julia
Texas
1:52.40
Lindner, Sophie
UNC
1:52.85
Sorenson, Sophie
Kentucky
1:53.58
Liberto, Morgan
Alabama
1:53.59
Muzzy, Emma
NC State
1:53.68
2020 Invite Time
100 Breast
59.98
Name
Team
Time
Elendt, Anna
Texas
58.06
McSharry, Mona
Tennessee
58.28
Hartman, Zoie
Georgia
58.34
Wenger, Alexis
Virginia
58.69
Rajic, Ema
California
58.93
Walsh, Alex
Virginia
59.02
Dellatorre, Danielle
Georgia
59.22
Porter, Cecilia
Florida
59.22
Wheeler, Kaylee
Louisville
59.25
Podmanikova, Andrea
NC State
59.28
Keating, Anna
Virginia
59.32
Brathwaite, Katrina
Missouri
59.51
Raab, Allie
Stanford
59.75
Halmai, Petra
FGCU
59.85
Calegan, Olivia
NC State
59.88
2020 Invite Time
200 Breast
2:10.12
Name
Team
Time
Elendt, Anna
Texas
2:06.04
Hartman, Zoie
Georgia
2:06.34
Walsh, Alex
Virginia
2:06.72
Dellatorre, Danielle
Georgia
2:06.81
Podmanikova, Andrea
NC State
2:06.99
Raab, Allie
Stanford
2:07.15
Rajic, Ema
California
2:07.16
Nelson, Ella
Virginia
2:07.19
Keating, Anna
Virginia
2:07.26
Wenger, Alexis
Virginia
2:07.79
McSharry, Mona
Tennessee
2:08.03
Yager, Alexis
Tennessee
2:08.14
Arens, Abby
NC State
2:08.21
Herrmann, Vanessa
Arkansas
2:08.78
Foley, Sally
Duke
2:08.96
Halmai, Petra
FGCU
2:09.02
Davey, Gillian
Kentucky
2:09.07
Brathwaite, Katrina
Missouri
2:09.33
Forde, Brooke
Stanford
2:09.83
Sheridan, Calypso
Northwestern
2:09.91
2020 Invite Time
100 Fly
52.34
Name
Team
Time
Douglass, Kate
Virginia
49.73
Bray, Olivia
Texas
50.37
MacNeil, Maggie
Michigan
51.22
White, Rhyan
Alabama
51.41
Sticklen, Emma
Texas
51.49
Alons, Kylee
NC State
51.52
Harter, Abby
Virginia
51.73
Rothrock, Trude
Tennessee
51.77
Ivey, Isabel
California
51.77
Nava, Jessica
Virginia
52.11
Beil, Mallory
Tennessee
52.18
Cuomo, Lexi
Virginia
52.22
Arens, Abby
NC State
52.25
Gillilan, Coleen
Notre Dame
52.27
Watson, Sarah
Akron
52.34
2020 Invite Time
200 Fly
1:56.06
Name
Team
Time
Bray, Olivia
Texas
1:52.85
Pash, Kelly
Texas
1:53.18
Luther, Dakota
Georgia
1:53.34
Harnish, Courtney
Georgia
1:53.50
Harter, Abby
Virginia
1:53.73
Pike, Taylor
Texas A&M
1:53.91
Nava, Jessica
Virginia
1:54.36
Sticklen, Emma
Texas
1:54.43
Albiero, Gabi
Louisville
1:54.59
White, Rhyan
Alabama
1:55.07
Klinker, Rachel
California
1:55.80
Ulett, Tristen
Louisville
1:56.06
2020 Invite Time
200 IM
1:57.31
Name
Team
Time
Douglass, Kate
Virginia
1:50.92
Hartman, Zoie
Georgia
1:54.35
Walsh, Alex
Virginia
1:54.47
Wilson, Alicia
California
1:54.69
Nelson, Ella
Virginia
1:54.72
Pash, Kelly
Texas
1:55.40
Pearl, Vanessa
Florida
1:55.61
Dellatorre, Danielle
Georgia
1:55.84
Yager, Alexis
Tennessee
1:55.86
Poole, Julia
NC State
1:56.19
Harter, Abby
Virginia
1:56.22
Quah, Jing
Texas A&M
1:57.25
Rothrock, Trude
Tennessee
1:57.30
2020 Invite Time
400 IM
4:10.39
Name
Team
Time
Forde, Brooke
Stanford
4:02.90
Wilson, Alicia
California
4:04.10
Nelson, Ella
Virginia
4:05.02
Ackerman, Kathryn
Michigan
4:05.58
Moore, Kate
NC State
4:05.61
Pash, Kelly
Texas
4:06.16
Yager, Alexis
Tennessee
4:08.75
Weyant, Emma
Virginia
4:08.82
Quah, Jing
Texas A&M
4:09.09
Pfeifer, Evie
Texas
4:09.16
Gyorgy, Reka
Virginia Tech
4:09.34
Sumida, Duda
Louisville
4:09.40
Muzzy, Emma
NC State
4:09.41
Davey, Gillian
Kentucky
4:09.68
Palsha, Peyton
Arkansas
4:10.05
Poole, Lauren
Kentucky
4:10.29
By Team:
Virginia: 12
Douglass, Madden, Weyant, Donohoe, Walsh, Gmelich, Wenger, Keating, Nelson, Harter, Nava, Cuomo
NC State: 9
Alons, Moore, Hierath, Berkoff, Muzzy, Podmanikova, Calegan, Arens, Poole
Tennessee: 8
Grinter, Stege, Nguyen, Nunan, McSharry, Yager, Rothrock, Beil
California: 6
Gantriis, Ivey, Stadden, Rajic, Klinker, Wilson
Georgia: 6
Fa’Amausili, Harnish, Anderson, Hartman, Dellatorre, Luther
Kentucky: 6
Gaines, McNeese, Brooks, Sorenson, Davey, Poole
Texas: 6
Bray, Pash, Pfeifer, Cook, Elendt, Sticklen
Florida: 5
Braswell, Bauer, Mathieu, Porter, Pearl
Louisville: 5
Williams, Wheeler, Albiero, Ulett, Sumida
Alabama: 4
Scott, McMahon, White, Liberto
Missouri: 4
Thompson, Keil, Rees, Brathwaite
Texas A&M: 4
Stepanek, Toney, Pike, Quah
Virginia Tech: 4
Travis, Atkinson, Bentz, Gyorgy
Michigan: 3
Schmidt, MacNeil, Ackerman
Stanford: 3
Arkansas: 2
Akron: 1
Duke: 1
FGCU: 1
Northwestern: 1
Notre Dame: 1
UNC: 1
Wisconsin: 1
The Virginia women are gearing up for a run at their first-ever NCAA swimming & diving title. They look to have the arsenal to do it, with a dozen swimmers projected to earn invites at this point.
It’s worth noting, of course, that these rankings are heavily skewed towards the ACC and SEC, where meets have been more common in this pandemic-adjusted season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have competed only sparingly, and should really re-shuffle these ranks as they return to a more full competition schedule.
Men Under 2020 NCAA Invite Time
2020 Invite Time
50 Free
19.32
Name
Team
Time
Hoffer, Ryan
California
18.97
Krueger, Daniel
Texas
19.14
Casas, Shaine
Texas A&M
19.15
Kibler, Drew
Texas
19.16
Seeliger, Bjorn
California
19.23
King, Matt
Alabama
19.26
Brownstead, Matt
Virginia
19.26
Curry, Brooks
LSU
19.28
2020 Invite Time
100 Free
42.57
Name
Team
Time
Krueger, Daniel
Texas
41.48
Kibler, Drew
Texas
41.92
Brownstead, Matt
Virginia
42.03
Curry, Brooks
LSU
42.06
King, Matt
Alabama
42.19
Urlando, Luca
Georgia
42.42
Downing, Dillon
Georgia
42.46
Bratanov, Koko
Texas A&M
42.55
2020 Invite Time
200 Free
1:34.07
Name
Team
Time
Kibler, Drew
Texas
1:30.57
Smith, Kieran
Florida
1:32.75
Theall, Mark
Texas A&M
1:32.98
Sannem, Jake
Texas
1:32.98
Urlando, Luca
Georgia
1:33.33
Foster, Carson
Texas
1:33.41
Magahey, Jake
Georgia
1:33.50
Larson, Peter
Texas
1:33.55
Carrozza, Coby
Texas
1:33.67
Bratanov, Koko
Texas A&M
1:33.70
Curry, Brooks
LSU
1:33.75
Unlu, Baturalp
Georgia Tech
1:33.81
Miller, Luke
NC State
1:33.83
Callan, Patrick
Michigan
1:33.95
Freeman, Trey
Florida
1:34.00
2020 Invite Time
500 Free
4:16.49
Name
Team
Time
Kibler, Drew
Texas
4:08.26
Magahey, Jake
Georgia
4:10.48
Theall, Mark
Texas A&M
4:10.67
Smith, Kieran
Florida
4:11.08
Abruzzo, Andrew
Georgia
4:13.54
Dant, Ross
NC State
4:14.04
Knowles, Eric
NC State
4:14.07
Carrozza, Coby
Texas
4:14.31
Johnston, David
Texas
4:14.38
Zettle, Alex
Texas
4:14.39
Yeadon, Zach
California
4:14.90
Freeman, Trey
Florida
4:15.04
Finke, Bobby
Florida
4:15.06
Fail, Brooks
Arizona
4:15.35
Callan, Patrick
Michigan
4:15.71
Larson, Johnthomas
Texas
4:15.80
Larson, Peter
Texas
4:16.06
Heasley, Ethan
Texas
4:16.06
2020 Invite Time
1650 Free
14:57.07
Name
Team
Time
Magahey, Jake
Georgia
14:33.78
Finke, Bobby
Florida
14:34.27
Johnston, David
Texas
14:41.46
Reed, Greg
Georgia
14:43.69
Zettle, Alex
Texas
14:45.56
Knowles, Eric
NC State
14:48.06
Heasley, Ethan
Texas
14:48.10
Dant, Ross
NC State
14:49.72
Curley, Hayden
Louisville
14:54.18
Yeadon, Zach
California
14:54.66
Neri, Parker
Texas
14:54.80
Larson, Johnthomas
Texas
14:55.18
2020 Invite Time
100 Back
46.22
Name
Team
Time
Casas, Shaine
Texas A&M
43.87
Jiang, Alvin
Texas
45.12
Lasco, Destin
California
45.21
Acevedo, Javi
Georgia
45.29
Barone, Kyle
Georgia Tech
45.30
Staka, Chris
Texas
45.71
2020 Invite Time
200 Back
1:41.49
Name
Team
Time
Casas, Shaine
Texas A&M
1:36.54
Lasco, Destin
California
1:39.60
Grum, Ian
Georgia
1:40.05
Carr, Daniel
California
1:40.28
Foster, Carson
Texas
1:40.39
Mefford, Bryce
California
1:40.45
Marcum, Jake
Alabama
1:40.48
Grender, Justin
Virginia
1:41.26
2020 Invite Time
100 Breast
52.46
Name
Team
Time
Olson, Tanner
Texas A&M
51.39
Whitley, Reece
California
51.54
Corbeau, Caspar
Texas
51.57
Somov, Evgenii
Louisville
51.63
Patton, Ben
Missouri
51.80
Hunter, Mason
Michigan
51.80
Houlie, Michael
Tennessee
51.89
Bell, Liam
Alabama
52.05
Dalmolin, Jack
Georgia
52.25
Puente Bustamante, Andres
Texas A&M
52.38
Pumputis, Caio
Georgia Tech
52.42
Scheinfeld, Charlie
Texas
52.44
Abaliksta, Valdas
UNC
52.45
2020 Invite Time
200 Breast
1:54.03
Name
Team
Time
Whitley, Reece
California
1:48.53
Corbeau, Caspar
Texas
1:51.59
Roy, Daniel
Stanford
1:51.64
Somov, Evgenii
Louisville
1:52.22
Puente Bustamante, Andres
Texas A&M
1:52.74
Dalmolin, Jack
Georgia
1:52.80
Pumputis, Caio
Georgia Tech
1:53.47
2020 Invite Time
100 Fly
45.97
Name
Team
Time
Murphy, Camden
Georgia
44.89
Jiang, Alvin
Texas
44.97
Kovac, Danny
Missouri
45.07
Urlando, Luca
Georgia
45.10
Hu, Ethan
Stanford
45.47
Mota, Kayky
Tennessee
45.50
Pomajevich, Sam
Texas
45.65
Van Zandt, Zac
Texas
45.84
Ferraro, Christian
Georgia Tech
45.89
2020 Invite Time
200 Fly
1:43.18
Name
Team
Time
Pomajevich, Sam
Texas
1:39.19
Casas, Shaine
Texas A&M
1:39.23
Julian, Trenton
California
1:39.93
Urlando, Luca
Georgia
1:40.67
Murphy, Camden
Georgia
1:41.23
Ivanov, Antani
Virginia Tech
1:41.73
Albiero, Nicolas
Louisville
1:41.84
Harder, Ethan
Texas
1:42.18
Brown, Zach
NC State
1:42.57
Mota, Kayky
Tennessee
1:42.58
Ferraro, Christian
Georgia Tech
1:42.64
Crane, Cole
Texas
1:42.87
Heasley, Ethan
Texas
1:42.90
Koustik, Andrew
Texas
1:43.14
Abruzzo, Andrew
Georgia
1:43.14
2020 Invite Time
200 IM
1:43.79
Name
Team
Time
Casas, Shaine
Texas A&M
1:38.95
Smith, Kieran
Florida
1:41.72
Acevedo, Javi
Georgia
1:41.75
Pumputis, Caio
Georgia Tech
1:41.90
Foster, Carson
Texas
1:41.98
Foster, Jake
Texas
1:42.59
Kovac, Danny
Missouri
1:42.66
Urlando, Luca
Georgia
1:42.84
Schlicht, David
Arizona
1:42.97
2020 Invite Time
400 IM
3:44.36
Name
Team
Time
Foster, Carson
Texas
3:35.27
Casas, Shaine
Texas A&M
3:38.22
Schlicht, David
Arizona
3:40.93
Foster, Jake
Texas
3:41.49
Smith, Kieran
Florida
3:42.11
Grieshop, Sean
California
3:42.69
Abruzzo, Andrew
Georgia
3:42.78
Heasley, Ethan
Texas
3:43.35
Julian, Trenton
California
3:43.44
Johnston, David
Texas
3:43.98
By Team:
Texas: 21
Krueger, Kibler, Sannem, Foster, P.Larson, Carrozza, Johnston, Zettle, J.Larson, Heasley, Neri, Jiang, Staka, Corbeau, Scheinfeld, Pomajevich, van Zandt, Harder, Crane, Koustik, Foster
California: 9
Hoffer, Seeliger, Yeadon, Lasco, Carr, Mefford, Whitley, Julian, Grieshop
Georgia: 9
Urlando, Downing, Magahey, Abruzzo, Reed, Acevedo, Grum, Dalmolin, Murphy
Texas A&M: 5
Casas, Bratanov, Theall, Olson, Puente
Georgia Tech: 4
Unlu, Barone, Pumputis, Ferraro
NC State: 4
Miller, Dant, Knowles, Brown
Alabama: 3
Florida: 3
Louisville: 3
Arizona: 2
Michigan: 2
Missouri: 2
Stanford: 2
Tennessee: 2
Virginia: 2
LSU: 1
UNC: 1
Virginia Tech: 1
For the Texas men, the situation is remarkably similar to last year. The raw qualifier numbers are incredible – it’s only somewhat rare to see a team over the 18-person cap, but to be as far over as Texas is at this point is extremely rare.
On the other hand, the issue for the Longhorns last year was that they had too many single-event scorers projected, where Cal’s smaller group were ultimately seeded to outscore Texas because more Cal swimmers were projected to score in multiple events. Texas also has a lot of guys just barely under the invite times, but well behind the times it typically takes to score at the NCAA meet.
And just as we noted with the women, these ranks really favor the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 right now, because those conferences have competed more. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have slightly stricter rules on practice and competition during the pandemic, so we’d expect those conferences to add a lot more qualifiers closer to the NCAA meet.
Texas overpowering the distance frees
I… I feel like “Mayy King” is a typo caused by the y key being right next to the t key 😛
You’re probably right – he appears that way in the NCAA database right now. We’ve updated it in this draft, though!
I thought Emma Weyant was taking a gap year?