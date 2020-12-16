CA Dept. of Health Releases New Guidance on Adult and Youth Recreational Sports

The California Department of Public Health has released updated guidance regarding youth and adult recreational sports following an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which has resulted in many regions throughout the state going back into lockdown.

Under the new guidance, outdoor swimming and diving is categorized in the purple tier, meaning it can be done in an outdoor, low-contact environment. This is the lowest-risk category, and it also includes sports such as archery, badminton, biking, and cross country running.

Indoor swimming and diving is categorized under the Red Tier, which is the moderate-risk category.

The full list of categories includes:

Purple Tier (outdoor, low-contact sports) Archery Badminton Biking Bocce Corn hole Cross country Running Shuffleboard Skeet shooting Skiing and snowboarding Snowshoeing Swimming and diving Tennis Track and field Walking and hiking

Red Tier (Outdoor moderate-contact sports) Baseball Cheerleading Dodgeball Field hockey Gymnastics Kickball Lacrosse

Orange Tier (Outdoor high-contact sports and Indoor low-contact sports) Basketball Football Ice hockey Rugby Rowing/crew (with 2 or more people) Soccer Volleyball Water polo Badminton Curling Physical training Pickleball (singles) Swimming and diving Tennis Track and field Volleyball

Yellow Tier (indoor moderate-contact and high contact sports) Cheerleading Dance (intermittent contact) Dodgeball Kickball Pickleball (doubles) Racquetball Squash Basketball Boxing Ice hockey Ice skating (pairs) Martial arts Roller derby Soccer Water polo Wrestling



With it’s designation, outdoor swimming and diving will be amongst the first sports allowed to resume inter-team competition and training. Competitions are currently not allowed in California until at least January 25, 2021. On January 4, 2021, the return-to-competition date will be reassessed based on the state’s COVID-19 guidance.

Even when competitions resume, meets will only be able to be contested between teams that primarily reside in bordering counties, provided both counties allow for competitions. In addition, meets with more than two teams will not be permitted, unless they receive authorization from the local health department.

All of the guidance applies to recreational programs for both youth and adult participants; however, the guidelines do not pertain to college programs or pro sports. These programs are guided by their national bodies, or by the NCAA, which all have their own set of rules and protocols to follow.