Fly/IM Specialist Devin Trammell Commits to Little Rock for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greenwood, Indiana native Devin Trammell has announced her intention to swim for the University of Arkansas Little Rock beginning in the fall of 2021. She wrote on social media:

“i am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Arkansas Little Rock to continue my athletic and academic career!! thank you to my coaches, family, and friends who helped me along the way. go trojans❤️🤍!! #ualr25”

Trammell, a senior at Center Grove High School, specializes mainly in fly and IM. She swam the 100 fly and 200 IM at the Indiana High School Girls Sectional Championships last February, going best times in both events and finishing 2nd and 5th, respectively. Trammell trains year-round with Center Grove Aquatic Club. She had a strong showing at last spring’s Indiana Swimming LSC Senior Short Course State Championships, finaling in the 200 fly (19th), 200 IM (37th), and 400 IM (32nd), and swimming new PBs in the 200 fly and 400 IM. Two weeks later she competed at Indy Sectionals in the LCM 100 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM and put up lifetime bests in the 100 free (1:04.08), 100 fly (1:06.94), 200 fly (2:28.83), and 200 IM (2:35.57).

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 58.13

200 fly – 2:09.64

200 IM – 2:11.22

400 IM – 4:39.92

The Trojans compete in Division I’s Missouri Valley Conference. The women finished 7th of 8 teams at last season’s championship meet. Trammell’s best times would have scored in the B final of the 400 IM and the C finals of the 100 fly and 200 fly.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.