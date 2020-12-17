Keith Coghlan, Head Swim Coach at St. Thomas University (Miami), Resigns

Keith Coghlan, the head men’s and women’s swim coach at St. Thomas University in Miami, FL, has resigned from his position, a source told SwimSwam on Thursday.

Coghlan was hired to head St. Thomas’s swimming program in February of this year, after the University announced that it would be adding both men’s and women’s swimming teams starting in the fall of 2020.

Prior to taking the job at St. Thomas, Coghlan was an assistant coach at Keiser University, where he helped both the men’s and women’s programs leap to the top at the NAIA National Championships, with the men winning back-t0-back NAIA titles and the women finishing as runners-up in 2019.

Coghlan swam at Eastern Michigan University where he was a Mid-American Conference champion. He graduated with a degree in Social Science.

So far this season, neither of the programs at St. Thomas has competed in any official meets. The team has announced additions to its roster, but there are no rosters or schedules currently listed for the team.

Swimmers who will be joining the program at STU include Pedro Carmona, Christian Perez, Troy Gardner, Jose Pedromo, Robert Valdes, and Viktor Koets on the men’s side, and Valerie Brilanti, Nariah Humes, Andrea Guerrero, and Alexandra Perez on the women’s side.

SwimSwam was unable to make contact with Coghlan, and the athletics department at St. Thomas confirmed the resignation but declined to elaborate.