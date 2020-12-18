SSPC: Tom Dean Describes Surprisingly Fast VO2 Freestyle Set with James Guy

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with ISL Final champion in the 400 free Tom Dean, who really hit his stride at the end of the season this year in Budapest. Dean describes his struggles at the beginning of the ISL season and how he and his coach were able to work through the 6-week training camp to end on a high note. Dean also divulges what practice has been like lately with his training partner James Guy and gives us an example of the work they’ve been putting in the bank for trials and the 2021 Olympics.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

