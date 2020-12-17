Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Illinois High School State Finalist Kendall Pickering Dies in Car Crash

Comments: 3

15-year old Illinois swimmer Kendall Pickering and her father Robert D. Pickering, 59, were killed Tuesday when their car left a highway in North Carolina and struck a tree.

Kendall Pickering was a sophomore at Hindsdale Central High School, where in October she broke Pool Records in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM at a high school Sectional meet, one of many regional events that replaced the Illinois High School State Championships.

In 2019, as a freshman, she finished 4th at the Illinois High School State Championship meet in the 100 back.

Police responded to reports of a collision at 6:49 PM on Tuesday evening. The car was travelling southbound on Interstate 85 about 25 miles northeast of Charlotte. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a drainage ditch, and continued down an embankment before hitting a tree. Both Kendall and Robert Pickering died on the scene.

The two were reportedly on a trip to visit colleges.

Kendall Pickering trained with USA Swimming club team FMC Aquatics.

Both Hindsdale Central High School and the school’s athletics department posted about the death on Twitter. Even as just a sophomore, her name appeared in the school’s record books 16 times already.

3
PFA
56 minutes ago

So terrible that this happened to someone that I’ve only recently met this past season. 🕊🕊🕊

Swimgeek
39 minutes ago

Awful news. Condolences to their family.

2Fat4Speed
2 minutes ago

So absolutely brutal and sad. I hope the rest of the family can eventually find peace. I can’t imagine that pain. Heartbreaking.

