Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jensen & Bro Check-In With 100 Free Lifetime Bests In Denmark

2020 DANISH SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night 1 of these 2020 Danish Short Course Championships, 20-year-old Julie Keep Jensen put up a new national record of 26.08 in the women’s 50m back.

Two days later, Jensen blasted a monster personal best of 52.77 to take the women’s 100m freestyle. Opening in 25.34 and closing in 27.43, Jensen sneaked into the wall just .05 ahead of 200m freestyle gold medalist here Signe Bro

Jensen’s previous PB in this 100m free event rested at the 53.31 she registered in Esbjerg last year. Tonight’s performance hacked over half a second off of that result to have her check-in as Denmark’s 3rd fastest performer all-time.

Bro was impressive as well, dropping her own previous PB of 53.55 down to 52.82 to become the nation’s 4th fastest performer ever in this short course 100 freestyle event.

All-Time Women’s SCM 100 Freestyle Performers in Denmark

  1. Jeanette Ottesen – 51.58, 2016
  2. Pernille Blume – 51.63, 2017
  3. Julie Kepp Jensen – 52.77, 2020
  4. Signe Bro – 52.82, 2020

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!