Jensen & Bro Check-In With 100 Free Lifetime Bests In Denmark

2020 DANISH SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night 1 of these 2020 Danish Short Course Championships, 20-year-old Julie Keep Jensen put up a new national record of 26.08 in the women’s 50m back.

Two days later, Jensen blasted a monster personal best of 52.77 to take the women’s 100m freestyle. Opening in 25.34 and closing in 27.43, Jensen sneaked into the wall just .05 ahead of 200m freestyle gold medalist here Signe Bro.

Jensen’s previous PB in this 100m free event rested at the 53.31 she registered in Esbjerg last year. Tonight’s performance hacked over half a second off of that result to have her check-in as Denmark’s 3rd fastest performer all-time.

Bro was impressive as well, dropping her own previous PB of 53.55 down to 52.82 to become the nation’s 4th fastest performer ever in this short course 100 freestyle event.

All-Time Women’s SCM 100 Freestyle Performers in Denmark