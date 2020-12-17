Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

15-Yr-Old Benedetta Pilato Qualifies For 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

2020 ITALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Right on the heels of Thomas Ceccon‘s new national record in the 100m backstroke, teenager Benedetta Pilato fired off a new national record in the women’s 100m breast.

Competing in the timed finals of the 2020 Italian Championships in Riccione, 15-year-old Pilato produced a massive 100m breast time of 1:06.02. Splitting 30.64/35.38, Pilato beat out the next closest competitor of Martina Carraro en route to the top of ht podium. Carraro hit a mark of 1:06.58 while Arianna Castiglioni rounded out the top 3 in 1:07.01.

Remarkably, Pilato’s previous personal best entering this competition rested at the 1:07.06 she logged in Casarano this past July. As such, the teen hacked more than a solid second off of the fastest time she had ever produced en route to taking over the previous Italian senior record 1:06.36 Carraro put on the books at the 2019 FINA World Championships for bronze.

Pilato’s historic time here also qualifies the 15-year-old for the Olympic Games, dipping under the Italian Swimming Federation’s (Federnuoto) mandated minimum qualification mark of 1:06.4 needed for the 2020 Olympic Games.

As quick as Pilato was today in Riccione, she still has a ways to go to get into the realm of retired Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte’s World Junior Record of 1:05.21 from 2014.

Pilato already owned Italy’s fastest 50m breaststroke performance of all-time clocking a new national record of 29.98 in the heats of the event at last year’s World Championships. She wound up taking silver in a final time of 30.00.

Pilato has since taken the 50m breast down to 29.85 at this year’s Sette Colli Trophy.

Italian Qualifying Times for 2020 Olympic Games

Konner Scott
57 minutes ago

Didn't Ruta go a 1:04 as a junior? Or was that before WJRs were counted?

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Konner Scott
47 minutes ago

She did, multiple times, but they were all in 2013, prior to the records' recognition. Her 1:05.39 in August of 2014 (which wasn't even the fastest swim she did that month) is the recognized record.

Swim
46 minutes ago

Brava Benedetta! Forza Italia!

Hswimmer
44 minutes ago

Wow the improvement curve.

