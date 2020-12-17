15-Yr-Old Benedetta Pilato Qualifies For 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

2020 ITALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 17th – Saturday, December 19th
- Riccione
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualifying Event
- Timed Finals
Right on the heels of Thomas Ceccon‘s new national record in the 100m backstroke, teenager Benedetta Pilato fired off a new national record in the women’s 100m breast.
Competing in the timed finals of the 2020 Italian Championships in Riccione, 15-year-old Pilato produced a massive 100m breast time of 1:06.02. Splitting 30.64/35.38, Pilato beat out the next closest competitor of Martina Carraro en route to the top of ht podium. Carraro hit a mark of 1:06.58 while Arianna Castiglioni rounded out the top 3 in 1:07.01.
Remarkably, Pilato’s previous personal best entering this competition rested at the 1:07.06 she logged in Casarano this past July. As such, the teen hacked more than a solid second off of the fastest time she had ever produced en route to taking over the previous Italian senior record 1:06.36 Carraro put on the books at the 2019 FINA World Championships for bronze.
Pilato’s historic time here also qualifies the 15-year-old for the Olympic Games, dipping under the Italian Swimming Federation’s (Federnuoto) mandated minimum qualification mark of 1:06.4 needed for the 2020 Olympic Games.
As quick as Pilato was today in Riccione, she still has a ways to go to get into the realm of retired Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte’s World Junior Record of 1:05.21 from 2014.
Pilato already owned Italy’s fastest 50m breaststroke performance of all-time clocking a new national record of 29.98 in the heats of the event at last year’s World Championships. She wound up taking silver in a final time of 30.00.
Pilato has since taken the 50m breast down to 29.85 at this year’s Sette Colli Trophy.
Italian Qualifying Times for 2020 Olympic Games
Didn’t Ruta go a 1:04 as a junior? Or was that before WJRs were counted?
She did, multiple times, but they were all in 2013, prior to the records’ recognition. Her 1:05.39 in August of 2014 (which wasn’t even the fastest swim she did that month) is the recognized record.
Brava Benedetta! Forza Italia!
Wow the improvement curve.