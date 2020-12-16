Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Signe Bro Becomes Denmark’s 2nd Fastest SCM 200 Freestyler

2020 DANISH SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

21-year-old Signe Bro just became the nation of Denmark’s second-fastest performer ever in the short course meters 200m freestyle.

While competing on day 3 of these women’s Danish Short Course Championships, Bro threw down a massive personal best of 1:55.48 to claim the national title. Opening in a speedy 56.06 and closing in 59.42, Bro’s time tonight came within half a second of Mie Nielsen‘s longstanding Danish standard of 1:55.04.

The now-retired Nielsen logged that record in the prelims of the 200m free at the 2013 European Short Course Championships.

As for Bro, her personal best in the SCM 200m free entering this meet was represented by the 1:56.04 she registered at the 2018 FINA World Cup Series stop in Tokyo.

With her 1:55.48 newly-minted PB, Bro becomes just the 3rd Danish woman to ever get under the 1:56 barrier, joining the aforementioned Nielsen and inserting herself ahead of Lotte Friis‘s time of 1:55.93.

0
