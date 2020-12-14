Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Julie Kepp Jensen Logs Danish, Nordic SCM 50 Backstroke Record

2020 DANISH SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 of the 2020 Danish Short Course Championships already brought a record, as Julie Kepp Jensen produced a new national standard in the women’s 50m backstroke.

As a reminder, this competition has been split into women’s and men’s mini-meets in order to handle crowd congestion on-deck and elsewhere within the Helsingor Swimming Hall. Women’s events alone will comprise days 1-4, while the men’s racing will pick up once the entirety of the women’s competition has concluded.

Entering these championships, Jensen’s personal best in the 50m back rested at the 26.31 she logged at the 2019 European Short Course Championships. That represented not only the Danish national record, but also the overall Nordic record. Jensen ultimately finished in 7th place at those championships.

Today, after producing a morning effort of 26.83 to claim the top seed, 20-year-old Jensen blasted a 26.08 to slice .23 off of her previous national record en route to the women’s 50m back national title.

Jensen’s result now ranks the Dane as the 20th fastest performer all-time.

