Stanford Recruit Avery Voss Brings Best 200 Free Down to 1:38.45 at Ohio Champs

2020 OH OSI 18U Winter Champs

December 11th-13th, 2020

Virtual

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on MeetMobile, “2020 OH OSI 18U Champs”

Stanford recruit Avery Voss, a 17-year-old out of Upper Arlington Swim Club, swam top times in the men’s sprint free events. Voss posted a 20.52 in the 50 free, 44.82 in the 100 free, and 1:38.45 in the 200 free. Of those swims, the 200 free was a personal best. Voss has improved massively in the 200, entering this fall with a best time of 1:42.56. A couple weeks ago, he blew through that time and broke 1:40 with a 1:39.77. Then, 3 weeks later, Voss clocked the 1:38.45, marking an improvement of over 4 seconds this fall. Voss’ personal best in the 50 free is 20.02, and he has been as fast as 44.12 in the 100.

Virginia Tech recruit Carl Bloebaum had a great meet for the 2nd weekend in a row, posting another best time. Bloebaum’s lifetime best this weekend came in the 200 back, where he swam a 1:47.80. The swim came in just .12 seconds under his previous best. Bloebaum nearly beat his best time from last weekend in the 100 fly, winning the race with a 47.58. Last weekend, Bloebaum swam a 47.42. He was also narrowly off his best in the 50 free, which was also set last weekend. Last weekend, Bloebaum broke 21 seconds in the 50 free for the first time, swimming a 20.93. This past weekend, Bloebaum clocked a 21.07.

Bloebaum was also narrowly off two personal bests that are a little bit older. He swam a 49.88 in the 100 back this past weekend, winning the race by about half a second. Bloebaum’s best time in the 100 back is 49.63, which he established back in February of this year. His other race this weekend was the 200 fly, where he swam a 1:47.43. That swim comes in just off his personal best of 1:46.35, which he swam a year ago at the 2019 Winter Juniors – East meet.

Dayton Raiders 17-year-old Ethan Otten broke 21 seconds for the first time in the 50 free, winning the race with a 20.96. Otten went 4-for-4 on personal bests this weekend, the biggest of which came in the 100 fly. Otten posted a 51.73, which put him 10th, but marked a giant 3.27 second drop. He took the race out quickly, splitting 23.78 on the first 50. He also broke 1:00 in the 100 breast for the first time, ripping straight past 59, and finishing in 58.90. In his final race of the meet, Otten clocked a 46.42 in the 100 free, dipping under 47 seconds for the first time.

Dayton Raiders 16-year-old James Edge posted a 1:38.52 in the men’s 200 free, marking a personal best best well over a second. Edge also dipped under 1:50 in the 200 IM for the first time in his career, swam a personal best of 56.37 in the 100 breast, and another PB of 2:01.65 in the 200 breast.

16-year-old Scotty Buff of Greater Toledo Aquatic Club broke 21 seconds form the first time in the 50 free over the weekend. Buff clocked a 20.98, edging under the barrier. Buff went on to swim a 48.22 in the 100 back, and 48.46 in the 100 fly, both of which marked significant drops.

Texas recruit Ellie Andrews clocked some top times in the women’s breaststroke events. In the 100 breast, Andrews swam a 1:01.98, which comes in off her personal best of 1:01.09 from 2018. Andrews went on to swim a 2:14.28 in the women’s 200 breast. That swim was also just off Andrew’s personal best of 2:13.24, which she swam roughly a year ago.

Jessey Li, a 16-year-old out of Mason Manta Rays, clocked the winning time in the women’s 100 breast. Li, racing in her 2nd consecutive weekend, clocked a 1:01.34 in the 100 breast to lead the way. The swim comes in just off her lifetime best of 1:00.85, which she established the weekend before.

New Albany Aquatic Club’s Spencer Aurnou-Rhees swam 5 best times throughout the weekend. Arnou-Rhees showed out in the IM’s, where he swam a 1:48.62 in the 200, and a 3:53.50 in the 400. Both marked big drops for the 16-year-old. Aurnou-Rhees also re-wrote his lifetime bests in the freestyle events. He swam a 45.29 in the 100 free, and 1:38.44 in the 200 free. In the 500 free, he clocked a 4:33.68.

18-year-old Zach Ward of Buckeye Swim Club also posted a huge number of personal bests. Ward had the winning time in the men’s 400 IM, where he swam a 3:51.61. That swim marked a 6 second drop from his previous best, which he swam earlier this year. He also had a huge drop in the 200 IM, where he swam a 1:49.14, breaking the 1:50 mark for the first time in his career. His previous best was 1:52.65. Ward went on to post personal bests of 45.77 in the 100 free, 1:38.66 in the 200 free, 49.70 in the 100 fly, and 1:48.14 in the 200 fly.

New Albany Aquatic Club’s Nyah Funderburke swam a personal best in the women’s 100 back, winning the race with a 54.14.

16-year-old Gibson Holmes from Mason Manta Rays swam two big lifetime bests in the 100 free and 100 fly. In the 100 free, Holmes swam a 45.22, chipping .64 seconds off his previous best. He had a similar drop in the 100 fly, where he swam a 48.07. That swim marked a .55 second drop from his previous best.