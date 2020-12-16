SSPC: Tommy Cope on Why Breaststrokers Can Get Away with Training Alone

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Michigan All-American and DC Trident star Tommy Cope. Tommy takes us through his ISL season, which he almost opted not to go for, as well as this past summer which he spent in Cape Girardeau, Missouri at an engineering internship. Cope said his training during this summer was much different than a normal summer at Michigan.

While he would try to swim regularly (6-7 times a week), it was usually only for 1-1.5 hours at a time. However, he was also lifting more, cycling, and playing basketball and volleyball with his fellow interns on a weekly basis. Cope said that swimming by himself could be challenging at times, but because his main focus was breaststroke, he could get away with it, saying that maintaining feel for the water was more important than an aerobic base in the water for those few months.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

