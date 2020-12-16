Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Relay Qualifying Update: UGA Leads The Way With All 10 Relays In

The University of Georgia is the only school in the NCAA with all ten relays already qualified for the NCAA Championships.

The Bulldogs have hit qualifying or provisional standards in all five women’s relays and all five men’s relays as of December 15. The only other programs to qualify all five relays already are the NC State women, Texas women, and Texas A&M men.

As with all of our college coverage today, these lists come with the caveat that the ACC, SEC and Big 12 have competed more often than the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions, and we’d expect those two conferences to add a larger number of qualifiers later on in the season.

Qualifying Procedure

Here’s the most simplified version for NCAA relay qualifying:

Teams that hit a “qualifying standard” (sometimes colloquially referred to as an “A” cut) automatically qualify for NCAAs in that relay. That school can then enter any other relays at NCAAs as long as it has a “provisional standard,” or “B” cut.

There are some wrinkles involving individual qualifiers, but since those lists are still very much in flux, we’ll look at the teams with qualifying and provisional relay standards already this year:

Teams Already Qualified

Women

Qualifying Standards

200 free relay

  • NC State: 1:27.00
  • Virginia: 1:27.37

400 free relay

  • Virginia: 3:11.43
  • NC State: 3:14.34
  • Tennessee: 3:14.35

800 free relay

  • none

200 medley relay

  • Virginia: 1:34.35
  • NC State: 1:34.86
  • Texas: 1:35.78
  • Missouri: 1:36.00

400 medley relay

  • Texas: 3:26.86
  • Virginia: 3:29.16
  • NC State: 3:29.46
  • Georgia: 3:31.56

Full Qualifying List

WOMEN
200 free relay 400 free relay 800 free relay 200 medley relay
400 medley relay
QS NC State Virginia Virginia Texas
Virginia NC State NC State Virginia
Tennessee Texas NC State
Missouri Georgia
PS Missouri Georgia NC State Georgia Tennessee
Texas Texas Texas
Georgia Georgia
Tennessee

Alabama (400 free relay, 800 free relay) has two provisional standards and would join the list in both of those relays if the team can hit a qualifying standard in any relay.

Kentucky (800 free relay) and UNC (400 free relay) also have provisional standards this year and could swim those relays if they can hit a qualifying standard at some point.

Men

Qualifying Standards

200 free relay

  • Georgia: 1:16.35
  • Texas A&M: 1:16.48
  • Texas: 1:16.99
  • Florida: 1:17.01

400 free relay

  • Georgia: 2:49.27
  • Virginia: 2:49.84
  • Alabama: 2:50.42
  • Missouri: 2:50.70

800 free relay

  • Texas: 6:07.34
  • NC State: 6:14.44
  • Georgia: 6:16.42

200 medley relay

  • Texas: 1:23.58
  • Georgia: 1:23.60
  • Georgia Tech: 1:23.89
  • Texas A&M: 1:24.21

400 medley relay

  • Texas: 3:04.64
  • Georgia Tech: 3:05.89

Full Qualifying List

MEN
200 free relay 400 free relay 800 free relay 200 medley relay
400 medley relay
QS Georgia Georgia Texas Texas Texas
Texas A&M Virginia NC State Georgia Georgia Tech
Texas Alabama Georgia Georgia Tech
Florida Missouri Texas A&M
PS Alabama Florida Georgia Tech Missouri Texas A&M
Missouri Texas A&M Texas A&M Alabama Missouri
Virginia NC State Florida Virginia Georgia
Georgia Tech

UNC (200 medley relay) and Tennessee (400 medley relay) have provisional standards and would be able to swim those relays if they can hit a qualifying standard at some point.

2
go dawgs
1 hour ago

uga is a bunch of beast. hell yea

Willswim
4 minutes ago

Because relays often involve swimmers contributing in events that aren’t their specialty, it’s hard to keep track of how fast certain teams might be. In addition to the (amazing!) event previews SwimSwam does in March, it would be cool to read a mid season article that examines relay lineups, who’s looking strong, and where there are difficult decisions that might need to be sorted out. Just food for thought, it’s fun to speculate about who the top contending teams will use and how fast they might be if the stars align at NCAAs.

