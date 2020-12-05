Winter Juniors Qualifier Abby Storm Verbally Commits to SDSU Aztecs for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Abby Storm from Littleton, Colorado has announced her intention to swim and study at San Diego State University beginning in the fall of 2022.

“It is with so much excitement and gratitude that I announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at San Diego State University!! I can’t thank my family, friends, coaches & teammates enough for their endless support and encouragement over the years!! GO AZTECS!!!!🖤❤️”

A junior at Chatfield High School, Storm holds several school records (100 back, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay) and received Max Preps Swimmer of the Meet at Coaches Invite in her freshman season. As a sophomore, she came in 4th in the 100 back (55.64), led off the 14th-place medley relay (26.12 backstroke), and contributed a leg (52.62) to the 4th-place 400 free relay at the 2020 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships.

Storm does her year-round club swimming with University of Denver Hilltoppers. In August, she swam backstroke on the 200 medley relay that was, to date, the fastest 15-16 performance in the nation. Her best times in the 100 back and 200 back date from 2019 Winter Juniors West, while she achieved her 50/100 free and 50 back times in high school swimming. Storm’s best SCY 100 back time of 54.90 converted to LCM (1:02.13) would meet the Trials standard.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.12

100 back – 54.90

200 back – 2:01.70

50 free – 23.86

100 free – 52.55

200 free – 1:58.46

200 IM – 2:11.44 (2:10.24 altitude)

San Diego State competes in the Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs dominated the 2020 MWC Championships, winning by nearly 450 points. Storm’s best times would have qualified for the A final in the 100 back and the B final in the 200 back.

