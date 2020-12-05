Daria Klepikova Bests Daria Trofimova With A 25.50 50 Free At Russian Juniors

RUSSIAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 5, 2020

Saransk, Russia

LCM (50M)

Live Results

Live Video/Video Replay

The fourth day of the 2020 Russian Junior Swimming Championships got underway today as some of the country’s fastest juniors went head to head.

Daria Trofimova was dominant over the first three days of the meet, notching first place finishes in the 100, 200, and 400 freestyle, along with swimming an impressive 53.99 anchor split in the 4×100 freestyle relay. Today, however, Trofimova wasn’t quick enough to win the girls 15-16-year-old 50 freestyle as Daria Klepikova out-swam her with a 25.50 to Trofimova’s 25.90. Neither Klepikova nor Trofimova were at their best, the former having a PB of 25.32, the latter a 25.61, both from earlier in 2020. Olga Anthropova rounded out the top 3 tonight with a 26.25.

In the 17-18-year-old boys 800 freestyle, Evgeny Mitin picked up a gold medal in a 8:09.21. That time is just off his previous best of 8:06.06 from last year’s Russian Championships. Behind him, Sergey Semenov came in at an 8:11.30 for gold and Alexander Stepanov was third with an 8:18.16.

In the 200 freestyle in that age group, Maxim Khadanovich picked up gold with a 1:52.07, just ahead of Vladislav Reznichenko’s 1:52.13. Ivan Kuzymin’s 1:53.32 was fast enough to claim third.

In the girls 100 backstroke, Elizaveta Agapitova was the fastest 15-17 year-old, hitting a 1:02.49 for gold. That time was an improvement upon her 1:02.77 semi-final swim and 1:02.61 relay leg from 2019 European Juniors. It was, however, just off her lifetime best of 1:01.49 from Russian Juniors earlier in 2019.

Anastasia Duplinskaya took silver in the event today with a 1:02.59 and Elizaveta Chmykhova swam a 1:02.80 for bronze.

In the girls 100 backstroke, both the 13-14 and 15-17 winner went a 1:10. Ralina Gilyazova won the younger age group with a 1:10.48 and Elena Bogomolova won the older age group with a 1:10.07.

Alexandra Eryomina and Maria Sushilva rounded out the 13-14 age category’s top three with times of 1:11.93 and 1:12.45, respectively. As for the 15-17-year-olds, Olyga Turchina and Maria Nikulina were second in a 1:10.18 and third in a 1:11.04, respectively.

Tomorrow will be the fifth and final day of racing at the meet featuring the women’s 50 butterfly, 400 IM, 800 free and 4×200 freestyle, along with the men’s 50 freestyle, 400 IM, 100 breast, and 4×100 medley.