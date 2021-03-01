Georgia Tech Launch 2026 Class with Georgia 6A 100 Fly Champion Adam O’Brien

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Georgia Tech has picked up their first commit on the men’s side for 2022: Adam O’Brien of the Marietta Marlins. He’s a junior at Lassiter High School.

I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech! Go Jackets! 🐝

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 48.86

200 fly – 1:57.95

50 free – 21.82

100 free – 46.84

O’Brien’s best event is the 100 fly, and he’s brought his times down by significant margins since the pandemic started about a year ago. He was just 22.5/48.3 in sprint free and 51.9/2:13.8 in the butterfly as of March 15, 2020. Since then, he’s become a valuable sprint fly recruit, while his sprint free has potential.

O’Brien went from 12th in the 100 fly at the 2020 Georgia 6A Championships (52.23) to becoming the state champion in 2021 (48.86). His first time under 50 wasn’t until January 2021 (49.99), and he went from 49.9 to 48.8 at the Georgia HS Champs about two weeks later. At that meet, he was also 21.93 swimming fly on Lassiter’s 200 medley relay.

Georgia Tech just tied for seventh at the 2021 ACC Championships, up from ninth in 2020 and eighth in 2019.

