Verhoeven Moves Up Dutch All-Time 50 Fly Performers List

2021 Rhijnhaeghe Training Meet

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

February 28th

LCM (50m)

Results

Several Dutch athletes were in the water this weekend, racing in the long course pool at the Rhijnhaeghe Training Meet.

Among them was 23-year-old Thomas Verhoeven of Feijenoord Albion Swimming Club. Verhoeven topped the men’s 50m fly field, posting a winning time of 23.87. His result checked in as a new personal best, overtaking the 23.94 he registered last December.

With Verhoeven’s 23.87 result here in Rotterdam, the man bumps himself up to become the Netherlands’ 6th fastest ever in the 50m fly event.

Making some noise in the 50m breast was 19-year-old Rosey Metz. The teen logged a time of 31.72 to take the sprint, less than a second away from her lifetime best of 30.80 she scored last December.

She doubled up with a victory in the 100m breast, stopping the clock in a mark of 1:08.78, which represents the 7th fastest time of her young career.

