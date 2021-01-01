50 Most-Read and Most-Commented SwimSwam Articles of 2020

It’s time for the annual ritual of sharing the most-read and most-commented-on SwimSwam articles of 2020.

Normally, these lists are dominated by ‘live meet coverage,’ from European Championships or World Championships, or Olympic Games, or Pan Pac Championships. And, usually, it’s not even close.

There wasn’t those same highlight moments in 2020 as there have been in previous years. Yes, the ISL did provide some big moments, but no live event in 2020 was able to match the tenor of previous years.

But that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t moments that captured the attention of the swimming community. Many of them revolved around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – cancellations, coronavirus, how to stay safe for coronavirus, and how to stay in shape when you couldn’t swim because of coronavirus.

It was mostly bad news that led the way in 2020 – a fitting motif for a year that was hard for most people. But there were moments of hope. Excitement over reopening pools, and an unprecedented opportunity to learn from some of the best, like American swimmer Caeleb Dressel, who were willing to share insights into their routines during the shutdown.

Here’s to hoping we can capture more of those highs in 2021, but maybe without quite as low-of-lows.

Below, find 2 tables – the most-read articles of 2020, and the most-commented-on articles of 2020.

SwimSwam’s Most-Read Articles of 2020

SwimSwam’s Most-Commented Articles of 2020