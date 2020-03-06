2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

The first full night of finals from the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa is set to get underway, with the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly and 400 free on the docket.

In this morning’s prelims, the standout swim came from Hali Flickinger, who lowered her #1 time in the world this year in the women’s 200 fly down from 2:07.65 to 2:06.78. Flickinger will have a great shot tonight to break the eight-year-old PSS Record of 2:06.76 set by Cammile Adams in 2012.

The women’s 100 free promises to be competitive, with seven women all within seven-tenths of each other this morning. Siobhan Haughey and Simone Manuel have been 53.3 and 53.4 this season, respectively, making them the favorites.

In the men’s race, two-time defending world champion Caeleb Dressel missed the A-final in the prelims with a 49.89, so he’ll race the ‘B’ tonight, along with Nathan Adrian (49.99). Zach Apple, who is the fastest swimmer in the world this season with a 47.69, is the top qualifier in 48.93.

Molly Hannis (1:06.86) leads a stacked field that includes world record holder Lilly King in the women’s 100 breast, and Michael Andrew holds a half-second advantage in the men’s race after busting out a 59.83 this morning.

Chase Kalisz is the top seed in the men’s 200 fly (1:57.64), as is Katie Ledecky (4:05.26) in the women’s 400 free. In the men’s 400, Marwan El Kamash, Zane Grothe and Arik Katz were all within three-tenths of each other. Katz has the hot hand after winning the 1500 on Wednesday night.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

In a hotly contested women’s 100 free final that saw four women break 54, Siobhan Haughey powered her way to the win in a time of 53.30, breaking her Hong Kong National Record of 53.32 set last June. Haughey lowers her season-best of 53.33 set in January to break out of a tie with Ranomi Kromowidjojo and take sole possession of fifth-place in the world rankings this season.

Simone Manuel was just a tick slower than Haughey on both 50s to take second in 53.55, a tenth off her time from the Knoxville PSS in January (53.44).

Allison Schmitt and Mallory Comerford were both out a bit slower than the two front-runners at the 50 but closed well to take third and fourth in 53.80 and 53.87 respectively. Schmitt’s time stands up as a new best, lowering her 53.87 from the 2016 Olympic Trials. For Comerford, it marks her first time sub-54 this season.

Team Elite’s Andi Murez got her hand on the wall first in a tight B-final, clocking 54.80.

MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2016

Zach Apple successfully defended his top seed from the prelims, winning the men’s 100 free in a time of 48.59. Apple proved superior on the second 50 of the race, closing in 25.26 to edge out Tate Jackson. Apple, 22, leads the world rankings after going 47.69 in December at the US Open.

Jackson posted his fastest time ever at a non-taper meet in 48.72, taking second, while Dean Farris (48.97), Ryan Held (48.99) and Blake Pieroni (49.00) had virtually nothing between them as took third, fourth and fifth. Farris is the only one of the three who has been faster this season (48.45 at US Open).

In the B-final, Caeleb Dressel got out quick in 23.02, but Nathan Adrian stormed home with a back-half split of 25.24 to run down the reigning world champ and win the heat in 48.62, putting him eighth in the world. Dressel clocked 48.68, just off his 48.63 from February. The two would’ve been second and third with those swims had they’d been in the A-final.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

Lilly King, who has become essentially immune to losing in this event, did what she does best by decisively winning the women’s 100 breast in a time of 1:05.74, just off her world-leading 1:05.65 from the US Open and the 1:05.57 PSS Record held by Rebecca Soni.

Molly Hannis, the fastest swimmer in the world this season in the 50 breast, was able to utilize a strong back-half to out-touch 200 specialist Annie Lazor for second in 1:06.43, elevating her to #2 in the world rankings. Lazor lowered her season-best by just under a tenth in 1:06.54, but falls to third in the world due to Hannis’ performance.

Kathleen Baker of Team Elite threw down a best time to win the consolation heat, registering a 1:07.90 to crush her 1:08.50 from the prelims.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

After a quick 59.83 in the prelims, Michael Andrew had a sensational performance in tonight’s men’s 100 breast final, setting a new personal best time in 59.14. Andrew’s previous best was 59.38 set in the summer of 2018 at US Nationals, and the fastest he’d ever been at a PSS meet was 59.52 last year.

The 20-year-old opened up a big lead in the heat with a 27.48 opening 50, and then came home four-tenths better than this morning in 31.66. He moves into sixth in the world this season and is now the top American while maintaining his spot at #7 among US swimmers all-time.

It was a close race for second between Athens Bulldogs teammates Kevin Cordes, Nic Fink and Andrew Wilson. In the end it was Cordes, using a 32.00 back half, who got his hands on the wall in 1:00.45, with Fink (1:00.52) and Wilson (1:00.64) just behind. The time for Cordes is just off of what he went at the Pan Am Games last summer and the US Open in December, which is a positive sign heading into the summer.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 2:06.76, Cammile Adams (USA), 2012

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 1:53.84, Gianluca Urlando (USA), 2019

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL