2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 4 – Saturday, March 7 (Diving Feb. 26-29)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Cal (2x) (results)
The first individual races of the 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships take place this morning, as swimmers gear up for prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Reigning champion Victor Johansson returns after winning the 500 free as a freshman for USC, but 2-time Pac-12 champion Grant Shoults of Stanford is back after taking a redshirt last season.
The 50 free will feature reigning NCAA Champion Ryan Hoffer (Cal) and teammate Pawel Sendyk, the reigning Pac-12 champion. Cal’s Reece Whitley and USC’s Alexei Sancov are the only Pac-12 men to have broken 1:44 in the 200 IM this season and lead the way into the heats.
While the women’s meet held prelims at 10:30 a.m., the men’s meet this week will start the heats at 11 a.m. each morning.
MEN’S 500 FREE
- Pac-12 Record: Jean Basson (Arizona), 2009, 4:08.92
- Meet Record: Grant Shoults (Stanford), 2017, 4:10.67
- NCAA Record: Kieran Smith (Florida), 2020, 4:06.32
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 4:16.04
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82
- 2019 Champion: Victor Johansson, USC, 4:13.30
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS
MEN’S 200 IM
- Pac-12 Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:38.14
- Meet Record: David Nolan (Stanford), 2015, 1:40.07
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 1:38.13
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:43.82
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34
- 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 1:40.53
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS
MEN’S 50 FREE
- Pac-12 Record: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 2019, 18.58
- Meet Record: Brad Tandy (Arizona), 2014, 18.80
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 17.63
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 19.35
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96
- 2019 Champion: Pawel Sendyk, Cal, 18.83
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS
I forget every year. Prelims arent being televised, is it?
https://swimswam.com/how-to-watch-the-mens-2020-pac-12-championships/
Back to an earlier chuckle I had with a former teammate last night how the SwimSwamDiveDove article earlier this week cited a poll where 7% of respondents chose Standford to win PAC12’s this year. We were considering CAL exhibitioning all key swimmers, scoring only diving, meet officials doing an ‘IOWA caucus’ miscount, etc. Then CAL DQ’s on 400MR!!! GAME ON!!! GO CARDINAL!!!