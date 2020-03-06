Curzan Drops Lifetime Best 1:45 200 Free on Night 1 of Cary Sectionals

2020 CARY SECTIONALS

Open water World Champion Ashley Twichell opted out of the Des Moines PSS this week, instead competing at Cary Sectionals as she represented the TAC Titans. On night 1, Twichell raced to a 9:30.02 victory in the 1000 free, her 3rd fastest performance since 2016. TAC Titans’ Charlotte Hook, a 16 year old, made a big drop behind her, taking 2nd in 9:42.51. That was a best by about 16 seconds.

Teammate Brooke Zettel, also 16, broke 10:00 for the first time to take bronze in 9:53.85. East Carolina Aquatics’ 15-year-old Emma Hastings was the youngest swimmer under 10:00. She dropped 13 seconds as she posted a 9:55.21 for 4th place.

All 3 of the TAC Titans’ 1000 free medalists were part of the winning 800 free relay. Leading off, however, was 15-year-old Claire Curzan. She broke 1:46 for the first time in 1:45.47. Hook (1:46.87), Zettel (1:49.85), and Twichell (1:48.45) followed as they won the race in 7:10.64.

The men’s 1000 free also saw a pair of 16-year-old medalists from the TAC Titans. Braeden Haughey trailed teammate Lance Norris through the 600, but then made his move to build a lead. Haughey dropped 10 seconds to win it in 9:05.39. Norris held on for 2nd in 9:07.22, dropping 8 seconds. North Carolina Aquatic Club’s Kenneth Lloyd, who led both Haughey and Norris until the 700-mark, dropped 10 seconds as he touched 3rd in 9:09.70.

TAC Titans’ 16-year-old Michael Cotter led off the 800 free relay in 1:37.18, dropping over a second. Norris came through the 2nd leg with a 1:39.99, followed by 16-year-old David Greeley (1:41.65). Haughey closed in a 1:37.79 split as they won in 6:36.61/