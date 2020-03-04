How to Watch the Men’s 2020 Pac-12 Championships

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 2020 Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships are set to begin tonight in Federal Way, Washington. Cal enters the meet as the 2-time defending champions and heavy favorites to win it, with a battle brewing for the runner-up spot. We’re seeing a slight schedule change this year. Swimmers will still compete in the 800 free relay tonight. However, the 400 medley relay was moved to day 1 in place of the 200 medley relay.

All sessions of the meet will be streamed live via the Pac-12 Now app and the Pac-12 website. To access Pac-12 Network live, click here. Each day’s prelims begin at 10:30 a.m. pacific, while finals will take place at 6:00 p.m. pacific. The webcast for Friday and Saturday finals will start at 6:30 p.m. pacific. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

800 Freestyle Relay

400 Medley Relay

THURSDAY

500 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

50 Freestyle

200 Freestyle Relay

FRIDAY

400 Individual Medley

100 Butterfly

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

200 Medley Relay

SATURDAY