How to Watch the Men’s 2020 Pac-12 Championships

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 4 – Saturday, March 7 (Diving Feb. 26-29)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Cal (2x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Estimated NCAA Invite Times
- Diving Recap
- NCAA ‘A’ Cuts
- Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
The men’s 2020 Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships are set to begin tonight in Federal Way, Washington. Cal enters the meet as the 2-time defending champions and heavy favorites to win it, with a battle brewing for the runner-up spot. We’re seeing a slight schedule change this year. Swimmers will still compete in the 800 free relay tonight. However, the 400 medley relay was moved to day 1 in place of the 200 medley relay.
All sessions of the meet will be streamed live via the Pac-12 Now app and the Pac-12 website. To access Pac-12 Network live, click here. Each day’s prelims begin at 10:30 a.m. pacific, while finals will take place at 6:00 p.m. pacific. The webcast for Friday and Saturday finals will start at 6:30 p.m. pacific. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.
SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
- 800 Freestyle Relay
- 400 Medley Relay
THURSDAY
- 500 Freestyle
- 200 Individual Medley
- 50 Freestyle
- 200 Freestyle Relay
FRIDAY
- 400 Individual Medley
- 100 Butterfly
- 200 Freestyle
- 100 Breaststroke
- 100 Backstroke
- 200 Medley Relay
SATURDAY
- 1650 Freestyle
- 200 Backstroke
- 100 Freestyle
- 200 Breaststroke
- 200 Butterfly
- 400 Freestyle Relay
