Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How to Watch the Men’s 2020 Pac-12 Championships

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 2020 Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships are set to begin tonight in Federal Way, Washington. Cal enters the meet as the 2-time defending champions and heavy favorites to win it, with a battle brewing for the runner-up spot. We’re seeing a slight schedule change this year. Swimmers will still compete in the 800 free relay tonight. However, the 400 medley relay was moved to day 1 in place of the 200 medley relay.

All sessions of the meet will be streamed live via the Pac-12 Now app and the Pac-12 website. To access Pac-12 Network live, click here. Each day’s prelims begin at 10:30 a.m. pacific, while finals will take place at 6:00 p.m. pacific. The webcast for Friday and Saturday finals will start at 6:30 p.m. pacific. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

  • 800 Freestyle Relay
  • 400 Medley Relay

THURSDAY

  • 500 Freestyle
  • 200 Individual Medley
  • 50 Freestyle
  • 200 Freestyle Relay

FRIDAY

  • 400 Individual Medley
  • 100 Butterfly
  • 200 Freestyle
  • 100 Breaststroke
  • 100 Backstroke
  • 200 Medley Relay

SATURDAY

  • 1650 Freestyle
  • 200 Backstroke
  • 100 Freestyle
  • 200 Breaststroke
  • 200 Butterfly
  • 400 Freestyle Relay

Leave a Reply

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!