2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first individual medal races of the 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships take place tonight, as swimmers gear up for the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. After taking a redshirt last season, Stanford’s Grant Shoults looks to return to the top of the 500 free podium. He’ll be up against Arizona’s Brooks Fail, the fastest man in the Pac-12 this season, standout ASU freshman Julian Hill, and Cal All-American Trenton Julian.

Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez was disqualified in prelims of the 200 IM, but teammate Daniel Carr was well ahead of the field with a lifetime best this morning. We’ll see the reigning NCAA Champion, Ryan Hoffer, battle teammate Pawel Sendyk, the reigning Pac-12 Champion, in the 50 free. ASU freshman Jack Dolan put up a lifetime best this morning and is seeking his first individual Pac-12 medal.

MEN’S 500 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Jean Basson (Arizona), 2009, 4:08.92

Meet Record: Grant Shoults (Stanford), 2017, 4:10.67

(Stanford), 2017, 4:10.67 NCAA Record: Kieran Smith (Florida), 2020, 4:06.32

2019 NCAA Invited: 4:16.04

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

2019 Champion: Victor Johansson, USC, 4:13.30

Cal’s Trenton Julian (4:12.77) got off to the early lead, but Stanford’s Grant Shoults (4:12.45) had reeled him in to take over the lead with 100 to go. They were separated by just tenths going into the final 50. Julian had the faster split, but Shoults held him off to win it. Arizona’s Brooks Fail (4:13.08) had the closing speed, but was too far behind to fully close the gap as he took bronze in 4:13.08.

ASU’s Ben Olszewski knocked another 3 seconds off his best for 4th in 4:14.38, chasing down Cal’s Sean Grieshop (4:14.57) through the final 200. Fellow Sun Devil Liam Bresette made another big drop for 6th in 4:15.21, followed by teammate Julian Hill (4:16.95), a freshman, and Cal freshman Calvin David (4:22.05).

Utah’s Rahiti De Vos had the 7th fastest time of the night as he won the B final in 4:16.49. ASU freshman Jack Edgemond dropped over 4 seconds to win the C final in 4:20.61. Between prelims and finals, he’s now dropped 7 seconds in the event today.

Team Scoring

Stanford (203) and Arizona (177) have now moved ahead of USC (167) in the team standings. Utah (143) is 4th. ASU (127) and Cal (110) remain 5th and 6th respectively but have closed the gap.

MEN’S 200 IM

Pac-12 Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:38.14

Meet Record: David Nolan (Stanford), 2015, 1:40.07

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 1:38.13

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:43.82

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 1:40.53

Cal’s Zheng Quah set the pace on the front half, but teammate Daniel Carr outsplit him on the breast leg to take control of the race. Carr won with a 1:41.79, marking his first time under 1:42. Quah took the silver in 1:42.93, clipping his best. Bryce Mefford broke 1:44 for the first time, touching 3rd to give the Bears a podium sweep in 1:43.57. Teammate Reece Whitley, the top seed coming in, was 7th in 1:44.23.

Arizona’s Etay Gurevich (1:43.79) was just off the podium as Mefford chased him down at the finish. Teammate Sam Iida (1:45.69) was 8th tonight. Stanford’s Brennan Pastorek was 5th in 1:44.02, holding off a final-50 charge from teammate Alex Liang (1:44.14).

Cal freshman Jason Louser has now dropped over 2 seconds today. After breaking 1:46 for the first time in prelims, he lowered his best to a 1:43.69 to win the B final. That wound up being the 5th fastest time of the night and is potentially an NCAA invite-worthy time, as he’s now 28th in the nation. ASU freshman Alexander Colson dropped another lifetime best to win the C final in 1:46.20.

Team Scoring

Stanford (246) and Arizona (205) are still holding down the top 2 spots, but Cal (185) has now moved into 3rd over USC (170). Utah (149) remains ahead of ASU (127).

MEN’S 50 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 2019, 18.58

(Cal), 2019, 18.58 Meet Record: Brad Tandy (Arizona), 2014, 18.80

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 17.63

2019 NCAA Invited: 19.35

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96

2019 Champion: Pawel Sendyk, Cal, 18.83

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

Pac-12 Record: Cal, 2019, 1:14.46

Meet Record: Stanford, 2009, 1:15.54

NCAA Record: Auburn, 2009, 1:14.08

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:17.17

2019 Champion: Cal, 1:16.43

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

FINAL TEAM SCORES