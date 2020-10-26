2020 ISL Match 4 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4
- Monday, October 26: 3 PM-5 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Tuesday, October 27: 3 PM-5 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Cali Condors / DC Trident / Iron / NY Breakers
The Cali Condors, DC Trident, Iron and NY Breakers are set to battle in Budapest, with the four squads hoping to get an edge over the all-league leader of the LA Current.
After match 3, the Condors are tied for 2nd place with London Roar, with Iron next in line at 4th, while DC Trident is well back, ranked 7th. NY Breakers have the most work to do, currently ranked last in the league heading into this match #4.
Recap: Retta Race, Analysis: Jared Anderson
LANES
- DC Trident – 1 & 2
- Cali Condors – 3 & 4
- Iron – 5 & 6
- NY Breakers – 7 & 8
START LISTS
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
MEN’S 100 FLY
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
MEN’S 200 BACK
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
MEN’S 200 BREAST
WOMEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY
MEN’S 50 FREE
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
MEN’S 200 IM
WOMEN’S 200 IM
MEN’S 50 BREAST
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST
MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
MEN’S 50 BACK
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
MEN’S 400 FREE
WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY ONE