SSPC: Beryl Gastaldello on MVP Showing: “I decided to not listen to the pain”

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Beryl Gastaldello, the ISL MVP for Match #3. Beryl won every individual race she competed in during this match, which included the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, 100 back, and 50 free skins, and contributed in the women’s 4×100 free and medley relays. Beryl talks us through how she gets through tough sessions like these and how she’s managed life in the ISL bubble.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

