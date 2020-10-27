2020 Florida HS 4A Roundup: District Highlights and Region Qualifiers

2020 FHSAA 4A District Championships

The Florida high school championship series wrapped up its first stage of meets for 4A schools this week with teams competing at their District Championships across the state.

FHSAA Class 4A District Champions

Class 4A District Highlights

On both sides, last year’s state champion and runner up repeated as district champions. On the girls side it was Oviedo and Creekside, while for the men it was Oviedo and Seminole. The Oviedo men have won the past two state championships.

While the Oviedo women pulled out the meet win in District 3, it came down to the wire, with Winter Park finishing just 9 points behind the District champions. The meet’s final score was 578 to 569, with Winter Park winning the 400 relay to narrow the gap during the final event. Oviedo took second in the event.

Helping Winter Park to their second place finish was senior and George Washington University commit Moriah Freitas, who took first in the 100 fly (56.61) and 2nd in the 200 free (1:55.53).

In District 2, the Seminole men pulled off a win in large part due to the efforts of junior University of Florida commit Dawson Joyce. Joyce posted the top time in the 50 free (21.37) and 2nd fastest in the 100 free (46.31). In the 100 he was edged out by uncommitted Lake Brantley junior, Sage Sungail. Sungail touched the wall in 45.96. He also topped the podium in the 200 free, touching in 1:49.47.

District 5 champions HB Plant were led by senior Ella Bathurst, who will be joining the University of Virginia next year. Bathurt posted the top time in both the 200 IM (2:04.79) and 100 back (55.96). She won each event by nearly 5 seconds. She was also a member of HB Plant’s winning 200 medley and 400 free relays.

The women’s meet in District 8 was another close match, as Vero Beach edged Celebration by a score of 431 to 419. Helping Vero Beach to their victory was junior Kristen Sellers, who took the top spot in two events. She touched first in the 200 IM in 2:23.27, and again took first in the 500 free in 5:30.87.