NCAA Won’t Allow Fans To Attend Upcoming Championship Events

It’s been a furious few days of event cancellations across the globe as COVID-19 (the coronavirus) continues to spread, and the NCAA is the latest organization to release a statement indicating upcoming changes.

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement on Wednesday indicating that upcoming championship events will be conducted with “only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

This will include the women’s and men’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships, which are scheduled to take place Mar.18-21 and Mar.25-28, respectively. The Division II Championships, however, are already underway in Geneva, Ohio, and Division III is scheduled for Mar.18-22 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Ivy League announced Wednesday that the conference is cancelling all spring sports, meaning Harvard is out of the NCAA Championships.

