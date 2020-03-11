NCAA Won’t Allow Fans To Attend Upcoming Championship Events

It’s been a furious few days of event cancellations across the globe as COVID-19 (the coronavirus) continues to spread, and the NCAA is the latest organization to release a statement indicating upcoming changes.
NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement on Wednesday indicating that upcoming championship events will be conducted with “only essential staff and limited family attendance.”
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN
— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
This will include the women’s and men’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships, which are scheduled to take place Mar.18-21 and Mar.25-28, respectively. The Division II Championships, however, are already underway in Geneva, Ohio, and Division III is scheduled for Mar.18-22 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Ivy League announced Wednesday that the conference is cancelling all spring sports, meaning Harvard is out of the NCAA Championships.
So the $64,000 question. What is “limited family”?
The ones without COVID-19.
mom and dad only? and specially not gramma and grampa…
Not the Texas or Cal alums that party all week at men’s NCAAs!
Read today that test kits are available in bulk numbers now. So maybe, if they have been tested, are clean, and can prove it, they could come. Who knows…….
Does anyone know what ‘limited family attendance’ means?
The SwimSwam commentariat family?
This is terrible for the athletes
Better than canceling the meets completely.
I completely agree. I’m more so talking about how not having a crowd/high energy in the building might affect performance
Headphones to escape the quiet
Canceling the meet would be 1000x worse!
Most of the distance guys won’t notice the difference…
They’ll still have there teammates
The death of a relative would be worse to me than empty stands
Yes and no. A loud cheering section is great but not necessary. I predict that if this meet happens, it will be legendary. The swimmers will have all the energy they need from the pool deck. I’m not worried. Hook em horns!
So, this can be solved quite simply – instead of the livestream pumping audio FROM the pool, get Zoom or whichever web conferencing service to allow us fans to scream into our laptop/phone/tablet microphones and have that noise pumped through the pool PA system