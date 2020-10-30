2020 ISL Match 5 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5

This match 5 is set to be one of the most tightly contested among the top teams, with London Roar, Tokyo Frog Kings and LA Current all within our top 5 teams in the Week 2 Power Ranks.

But DC Trident is armed with the likes of Zach Apple, Jacob Pebley, Amy Bilquist to help rise up the ranks in Budapest over the next two days.

LANES

DC Trident – Lanes 1 & 2

London Roar – Lanes 3 & 4

LA Current – 5 & 6

Tokyo Frog Kings – 7 & 8

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

Match #3 MVP Beryl Gastaldello is a new addition to this event after LA used two brand-new swimmers this time around, with Gastaldello replacing Helena Gasson while Tetzloff took over for Kendyl Stewart.

Gastaldello showed off her versatility with a huge 55.84 win. That’s the top time in the league so far this year and just a half-second off of Kelsi Dahlia’s ISL record. LA went 1-3 for an early scoring punch in Aly Tetzloff‘s first individual swim of the year and just her second individual swim in ISL history. London’s Marie Wattel (who won this race in London’s season opener) was second and two tenths faster than her season-best. But London also took 8th with O’Connor, and her points were jackpotted away.

DC Trident was relatively weak in this event, picking up just 5 points between 6th and 7th places.

MEN’S 100 FLY

Tom Shields improves to 3-for-3 in 100 fly wins this year. He also improves his own league-leading time while smashing the ISL record held by Caeleb Dressel at 49.10. Shields has been an absolute rock for the Current, and he has the LA franchise out in the lead, searching for their second team win of the season.

London’s group has shown good depth in the fly – they were 3-4 in the opening match and improved to 2-3 today while swapping in Vini Lanza for Mikhail Vekovishchev. For Kusch, his 49.67 in second place makes him the third-best swimmer in the ISL so far this year behind only Shields and Dressel.



Japan’s national record holder Kawamoto was in the pool for the Tokyo Frog Kings, posting a time of 50.34, about a second off his lifetime best of 49.54 set before his ISL team arrived in Budapest. He was 49.88 in the first match.

DC had both of their entrants get jackpotted here, as it’s already been a rough outing for DC in a pretty stacked team field.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

DC’s Bilquist won this race in the season opener, but lost to Cali’s Beata Nelson last week. Bilquist gets sweet revenge today, though, winning in a landslide and taking over the #1 time in the ISL for the season. Bilquist was .02 seconds faster than Nelson was last week, saying in her post-race interview that she focused on the back half of the race more this time around.



London’s Toussaint was second to Bilquist for the second-straight meet. She was a full second faster than she swam in week 1, showing some nice improvement over the bye week. Meanwhile Rio Shirai was third again – she took third in Tokyo’s season opener and was a tick faster for the same place today.



One bad blow for LA: Deloof was only 4th and Sargent missed the cutoff time while also getting jackpotted, so she’ll actually lose a point.

MEN’S 200 BACK

League MVP leader Ryan Murphy was not going to be beaten here. Murphy has been on fire for LA, almost unbeatable in the bacsktrokes. Here, he avenges a season-opening loss to Radoslaw Kawecki, overtaking Kawecki for the ISL record by two tenths of a second. Murphy was almost a half-second faster than he’s been so far this season.

Murphy did jackpot two swimmers, but one was his teammate Christou in 7th. The Current narrowly lead in team points, though it’s very early still.



Meanwhile Tokyo’s Irie moves to #3 in the league so far this year with a 1:49.18. That’s four tenths faster than he went in Tokyo’s opener last week. The Frog Kings also took 5th with Thormeyer – those two were 2nd and 3rd to Murphy last week, so the addition of London and DC (with strong backstroke groups) has really made this event discipline deep and unpredictable across the board this week.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

Tokyo’s duo of Shimizu and Aoki went out fast, but like last week, Aoki fell off hard in the final 50. Shimizu was able to hold off a charging Lazor, though, and was three tenths faster than she was last week. Shimizu’s 2:18.88 improves her standing as the 5th-best performer in the ISL so far this year.



Lazor actually sits 4th in the ISL this year. She was two tenths off her season-best in taking second here, though she closed extremely hard. It’s a good event for London in 2nd and 4th. They went 1-3 in their opener.



We’ve seen fewer jackpots so far this meet, and there were no jackpot steals in this event. That’s good for LA in an event where they’re relatively weak, but at least get to put some points on the board.

It’s the tight battle we expected on a team level. LA leads London by just two points, with Tokyo a single point behind London in third. DC is 20 back of Tokyo.

MEN’S 200 BREAST

LA’s Licon came through with a very key victory for the Current, locked in a brutal team battle. It’s Licon’s first-ever ISL win, and a breakthrough after he was second in the Current’s week 1 match. Licon improves his season-best by a few hundredths, and he’ll remain the #5 swimmer in the ISL this season in the 200 breast.



This looked like a real strength for London after a 1-2 finish in their opener. But they were a disappointing 2-6 this time around. Both Prigoda and Peaty were actually a tick faster than they were in week 1, but we’re seeing just how weak that match #2 field was.



Tokyo’s Koseki ties for second along with Prigoda, and Sato (second last week) wound up fourth in a good event for Tokyo.

