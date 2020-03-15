USA Swimming Announces Last Chance Trials Qualifier; Pending COVID-19 Status

2020 Visit Omaha Cup – Last Chance Trials Qualifier

June 12-13, 2020

CIH Health Center Omaha

Omaha, NE

50m (LCM)

Meet Info

USA Swimming, in conjunction with clubs and LSCs around the country have ground the sport of swimming to a halt nationally. With USA Swimming “strongly recommending” the cancellations of all meets, most of the country’s major collegiate programs shutting down and sending swimmers home, and many of the country’s biggest clubs shutting down practices, the future of this summer’s Olympic Trials and Olympic meets are up in the air.

If the summer does proceed, however, the official test meet will be the 2020 Visit Omaha Cup. This meet, hosted by 2020 Swim Trials, LLC, will serve as a last chance Olympic Trials qualifier meet, including to those who have been affected by meet/season shutdowns. The event is scheduled to be held in the temporary Olympic Trials pool at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, giving swimmers a taste of the big stage, as well as USA Swimming the chance to test the systems in the pop-up pool.

A similar test meet in 2012 saw Kevin Cordes break a National Age Group Record in the 100 breaststroke before finishing in 3rd place at the Trials meet 2 weeks later.

According to the meet announcement, the meet entry cap is set to 400 swimmers, with Midwestern Swimming* teams given three days priority before outside teams’ registration. Since the meet is being held in the temporary Olympic Trials pool, if the Olympic Trials don’t happen, this meet probably won’t either.

*includes all of Nebraska, except the Panhandle region, and the two western-tier counties in Iowa.

As of Sunday, March 15th, nearly 2,815 people in the United States have been affected by COVID-19. In Nebraska alone, 31 positive cases have been confirmed. Iowa, bordering Nebraska to the east, has just 18 cases confirmed. Of states near Nebraska, Colorado currently has the most cases, reaching over 100 confirmed so far. The U.S. is expected to ramp up testing beginning on Monday, which should drastically increase counts around the country.