USA Diving Suspends Regional Championships Indefinitely

Courtesy: USA Diving

After reviewing the latest data on COVID-19, and as part of the national effort to contain the further spread of the virus, based on the information that is available from the experts in the medical community and our government agencies, USA Diving has made the decision to suspend its upcoming Regional Championships indefinitely. USA Diving’s staff is currently working with the local hosts to discuss alternative opportunities to safely compete and qualify for the USA Diving Junior National Championships.

USA Diving’s number one priority is always the safety of the Diving community – our athletes and their loved ones, our coaches, our national staff and the entire U.S. diving family. Across the country, the Coronavirus situation is evolving rapidly. During this challenging time, USA Diving will continue to work in service of our sport as well as the greater good. We will provide regular updates as we work to overcome the challenges. We will get through this together.

Everyone is encouraged to seek further information using the CDC and the WHO websites:

As much as we strive to support our community, questions or general concerns regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) should be directed to your local healthcare provider.