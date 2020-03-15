2 of the United States’ 3 Largest Swim Clubs Suspend Training

The Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP) and Machine Aquatics, 2 of the 3 largest swim clubs in the United States, both serving the Washington D.C. area, have suspended group practices in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

NCAP has finished on top of the last 6 USA Swimming Club Excellence program rankings.

In a letter posted on the team’s Facebook page on Saturday, NCAP says that they will be keeping in contact with athletes “multiple times per week” to see what they are doing to remain active, and they have developed an app for athletes to use to do dryland workouts at home.

“The coaching staff is looking at this as an “early spring break” and a time to take a deep breath and understand that our health and well being is more important than swimming for the next 2 weeks.”

NCAP says that they are working on plans for their 22 Olympic Trials qualifying swimmers to practice “on a limited basis in very small groups.”

“The staff felt this is important and I agree with that assessment,” the club’s CEO Tom Ugast said in his letter.

NCAP’s break will begin on Monday March 16th and, for now, run through Sunday March 29th.

Meanwhile, Machine Aquatics has suspended “all practices and operations” until March 31st, 2020.

We understand this decision may be very upsetting and challenging for your swimmer and family to accept and understand; but we must take all factors into consideration for the overall health & safety of the entire Machine Family.