Denison Women’s 200 Medley Relay Swims Under NCAA D3 Record by Almost 1 Second

Denison University’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams held an intra-squad meet on Saturday, wrapping up a season that was prematurely ended after the NCAA cancelled all winter and spring championships.
Among the events was the women’s 200 medley relay, in which Angela Le, KT Kustritz, Maddie Hopkins, and Gabriella Nutter combined to swim 1:39.37, the fastest-ever time in Division III history. Although an unofficial record from the NCAA’s standpoint, it will go into the Denison program and Trumbull Aquatics Center pool record books.
Front Row (L-R) KT Kustritz, Angela Le; Back Row (L-R) Gabriella Nutter, Maddie Hopkins. Photo courtesy of Linda Striggo
Denison holds the official NCAA Division III and Championship Meet Record in the 200 medley relay, having set both marks, with the same foursome, at last year’s Championships with 1:40.11. Here are the side-by-side splits:
|2019
|2020
|Back
|Angela Le
|25.98
|25.97
|Breast
|KT Kustritz
|27.19
|26.71
|Fly
|Maddie Hopkins
|23.97
|24.17
|Free
|Gabriella Nutter
|22.97
|22.52
|1:40.11
|1:39.37
You can watch the relay here:
Women shatter pool, varsity, and post the fastest ever 200 Medley Relay in @NCAADIII history ~ 1:39.37!
Le – 25.97
Kustritz – 26.71
Hopkins – 24.17
Nutter – 22.52#BAWB #FFTB @swimswamnews @SwimmingWorld @DenisonU @DenisonSports pic.twitter.com/Od4bBCe1kn
— Denison Swim & Dive (@DenisonSwimDive) March 14, 2020
The meet results can be found here.
2020 time adds to 1:40.37
Those splits don’t add up
Glad to see Denison doing this, too. Splits on meet mobile show: 25.97 – 26.71 – 24.17 – 22.52 = 1:39.37 (this adds up, too)
Either way, a great swim. Congrats!