Energy Standard Will Host 2020-2021 ISL Opener in Paris, France

The 2020-2021 International Swimming Leauge (ISL) season will kick off in September in Paris, France and be hosted by the defending champion Energy Standard club.

Last season, while a few teams had true home meets (Aquacenturions in Naples, Iron in Budapest, DC Trident at the University of Maryland), the meets were jointly-organized and run. That season, with 8 teams and a 7-meet schedule (6 regular season and 1 championship) was a big learning season, but year 2 of the ISL is expected to have more focus on true ‘home meets’ organized by host teams, though the ISL has not yet released a full scheduled to indicate to what extent that will be true.

While the Energy Standard training group that makes up most of the Energy Standard ISL team is based at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey, Paris is being considered the club’s official home base. The team’s general manager Jean-Francois Pimiento is French and the club does have an office in Paris. The team counted a Frenchman, Florent Manaudou, among its star swimmers in year 1, in addition to European Champion Fantine Lesaffre.

Energy Standard is the only of the 10 ISL teams for year 2 that has begun announcing its roster. Among the noteworthy additions are the DC Trident’s top scorer Siobhan Haughey, defending Olympic Champion int he 50 free Pernille Blume, Zsu Jakabos, Felipe Lima, and Jeremy Desplanches.

Year 2 of the ISL will see the return of 8 teams from last season (LA Current, Cali Condors, New York Breakers, DC Trident, Energy Standard, London Roar, Iron, and Aquacenturions), plus the addition of teams based in Toronto and Tokyo (that don’t have names yet).

Energy Standard Year 2 Roster So Far

Men Women
Evgeny Rylov Siobhan Haughey*
Ilya Shymanovich Mary Sophie Harvey
Sergey Shevtsov Imogen Clark
Maxim Stupin Anastasiya Shkurdai
Kliment Kolesnikov Zsuzsanna Jakabos*
Kregor Zirk Femke Heemskerk
Felipe Lima* Pernille Blume*
Simonas Bilis Viktoria Gunes
Max Litchfield Georgia Davies
Florent Manaudou
Jeremy Desplanches*

* – Announced roster so far

Olympian

Can’t even get excited about it right now

Gen D

same… it’s weird to be thinking about ISL when in my city, daily life is all but halted with all schools and most public spaces closed….

