For the next two months Swimming-Specific Yoga will be offering free online yoga classes for swimmers.

During this unprecedented time in our history several teams and individuals do not have a place to train. Hopefully you do not find yourself in this situation, but because many are we have created a page with several 25-45 minute online classes.

Since many individuals’ employment situation is also being compromised the access to these classes will be free of charge for the next two months (ending May 31st).

These yoga classes can help you not only maintain, but improve your fitness levels. They will also benefit your mental wellness during these challenging times.

Individual classes have specific focuses which include:

Fundamentals

Mobility

Strength

Recovery

Find these classes at the link below:

http://www.swimmingspecificyoga.com/online-yoga-classes-for-swimmers.html

If you have any feedback or requests for different class content I would love to hear your suggestions.

To find out all of the ways that yoga can help improve your swimming performance check out:

