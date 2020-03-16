Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Free Online Yoga Classes for Swimmers

For the next two months Swimming-Specific Yoga will be offering free online yoga classes for swimmers.

During this unprecedented time in our history several teams and individuals do not have a place to train. Hopefully you do not find yourself in this situation, but because many are we have created a page with several 25-45 minute online classes.

Since many individuals’ employment situation is also being compromised the access to these classes will be free of charge for the next two months (ending May 31st).

These yoga classes can help you not only maintain, but improve your fitness levels. They will also benefit your mental wellness during these challenging times.

Individual classes have specific focuses which include:

  • Fundamentals
  • Mobility
  • Strength
  • Recovery

Find these classes at the link below:

http://www.swimmingspecificyoga.com/online-yoga-classes-for-swimmers.html

If you have any feedback or requests for different class content I would love to hear your suggestions.

To find out all of the ways that yoga can help improve your swimming performance check out:

Yoga for Swimmers: 7 Reasons Why Yoga Takes Your Training to the Next Level

 

yoga classes for swimmers

 

 

 

 

Coach

Thank you for offering this service for free during this really tough time for the community. Clearly your heart is with helping the athletes, and this is exactly the type of service that can help teams stay afloat while we are not able to collect dues. I will continue to promote your program, even after things are back to normal, because you seem to have pure intentions.

This is what our community needs right now- people helping people. Thank you.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago

About Jeff Grace

Jeff Grace

Jeff is a 500 hour registered yoga teacher who holds diplomas in Coaching (Douglas College) and High Performance Coaching (National Coaching Institute - Calgary). He has a background of over 20 years in the coaching profession, where he has used a unique and proven teaching methodology to help many achieve their …

