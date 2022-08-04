Do You Love Swimming? See 3,802 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,802 Swim Jobs.

BLUEFISH SWIM CLUB- HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Bluefish Swim Club (ABF) is seeking the right candidate to fulfill the role of Head Age Group coach program wide. The essential role of this position is to serve as the head coach for all Age Group Programs within ABF at both the Attleboro and Springfield locations while continuing to promote the mission and vision of the program.

HEAD COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Head Coach must develop the skills and talents of the team members and coaching staff while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship and encouraging personal development and excellence. The Head Coach will be expected to work in partnership with Illinois Swimming and other stakeholders and further develop the team’s position as a leading program in Illinois.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACHES – BTA SEEKING (2) FULL-TIME

Blue Tide Aquatics (BTA) is a USA Swimming Silver Medal club located in beautiful Kingwood, Texas. Our growing team of 260 athletes trains at three sites: Kingwood High School (8 lanes, 25 yards), Kingwood Park High School (8 lanes, 25 yards) and our own BTA pool (6 lanes, 25 meters).

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR (CONNECTICUT)

The University of Saint Joseph, founded by the Sisters of Mercy, provides a rigorous liberal arts and professional education for a diverse student population in an inclusive environment that encourages strong ethical values, personal integrity, and a sense of responsibility to the needs of society.

FOX VALLEY WAVE SWIM TEAM

Fox Valley Wave is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated and experienced Head Coach. Fox Valley Wave is located in the Fox Cities, Wisconsin. The team consists of approximately 100 swimmers, trains over five different level groups, and utilizes two eight-lane 25-yard pools as well as a 50-meter pool for the summer long-course season.

FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE ASSISTANT – SWIMMING & DIVING

The Fairfield University Swimming & Diving program seeks a Graduate Assistant. The GA Coach will assist with the planning, organizing and management of the swimming & diving program.

BOILERMAKER AQUATICS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH, SALARY RANGE 45K – 50K

The purpose of this position is to serve as the head coach of the age group swim team handling administrative duties for the age group team as well as deck coaching and conducting workouts for the age group team, all in support of the mission of the Boilermaker Aquatics (BA).

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN – HEAD COACH

The Head Swim Coach will facilitate all budgeting, scheduling, practices and any other duties required to run a competitive NAIA team within the Mid South Conference.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Head Age Group Coach Kishwaukee Family YMCA/DeKalb County Swim Team (hours evenings and weekends)

SWIM TEAM HEAD SENIOR COACH

Job Title: Swim Team Head Senior Coach Department: Dekalb County Swim team

FLSA Status: Exempt full time Salary range $45 – 50K Reports to: Operations Executive

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

The TAC TITANS, located in Cary, NC is searching for age group and senior level coaching positions. These are part-time positions with the potential to grow into full-time positions by the right persons.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

The TAC TITANS, located in Cary, NC is searching for age group and senior level coaching positions. These are part-time positions with the potential to grow into full-time positions by the right persons.

WILMINGTON COLLEGE SWIMMING INTERN/ASSISTANT COACH

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three professional references to: Libby Hayes, Director of Human Resources, [email protected] and Trip Breen, Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach, [email protected].

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Oversees the day-to-day operation, maintenance, and administration of the Asheville School’s aquatic facility. Oversees the hiring, training, testing, and certification of staff and student employees of the facility. Develops and implements various aquatic programs. Ensures that all appropriate water health and safety standards are maintained. This position reports to the School’s Athletic Director.

EVENT SALES MANAGER

Elsmore Swim Shop now has an immediate opening for a FULL-TIME Event Sales Manager at our Minnesota locations. We are looking for an individual who enjoys sales, loves working with people and is passionate about the sport of swimming. We offer a full benefit package of health, dental and vision. IRA with company matching. Paid time off with holidays off. This is the perfect job for a former swimmer or coach that wants to still be involved in the sport.

SWIMATLANTA – JOHNS CREEK

SwimAtlanta – Johns Creek is looking for a Full Time and/or Part Time coach to assist in our Age Group and Senior Developmental Programs coaching primarily 14 and Under swimmers.

HEAD COACH – LIQUID LIGHTING SWIM TEAM – YEAR ROUND COMPETITIVE SWIM CLUB

Liquid Lightning is a year-round competitive swim club with approximately 150 swimmers. The mission of Liquid Lightning is to develop and empower swimmers at ALL levels so that they reach their highest potential as a person and athlete. Ages range from 5-19 representing all ability levels from beginner to Jr. National level.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Los Angeles Swim Club (LASC) is located in Los Angeles, CA. We currently train at two locations, both within a 10 minute drive of each other. We train at the Harvard-Westlake Upper School pool, and Los Angeles Valley College. In the last year, LASC has increased its membership by 20% and we are continuing to grow.

AGE GROUP COACH

Los Angeles Swim Club (LASC) is located in Los Angeles, CA. We currently train at two locations, both within a 10 minute drive of each other. We train at the Harvard-Westlake Upper School pool, and Los Angeles Valley College. In the last year, LASC has increased its membership by 20% and we are continuing to grow.

AUSTIN SWIM CLUB SEEKS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are looking to bring in one more rockstar of a coach! We are located in Southwest Austin, an area that continues to grow daily. ASC owns their facility that has a 50m outdoor pool with a dryland/strength training gym & off-site office space.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR/ SWIM COACH

Oversees the day-to-day operation, maintenance, and administration of the Asheville School’s aquatic facility. Oversees the hiring, training, testing, and certification of staff and student employees of the facility. Develops and implements various aquatic programs. Ensures that all appropriate water health and safety standards are maintained. This position reports to the School’s Athletic Director.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Front Range Barracudas (CUDA-CO) are a USA Swim team located in North Metro Denver. CUDA is seeking an energetic, passionate and qualified individual for the position of Head Age Group Coach. Our ideal candidate possesses a strong work ethic and innovate approach to swimming and age group coaching. This position reports directly to the CUDA head coach. Expected start date is September 1, 2022.

ASSISTANT COACH, CAVALIER AQUATICS / PIEDMONT FAMILY YMCA

Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA is a year-round USA/YMCA Club Program located in Charlottesville, VA. The Cavalier Aquatics program is under the current direction of Director of High Performance, Todd DeSorbo, and Head Coach, Gary Taylor.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

St. Bonaventure University, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim Coach/Recruiting Coordinator. This is a full-time 12-month position.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Northern Kentucky Clippers, based in Erlanger, KY and 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati are currently seeking a qualified, energetic coach to lead our Age Group program.

SALARY FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

NASA Wildcat Aquatics (WILD), a team made of 275 swimmers that focuses on building great swimmers both in and out of the pool, is seeking two dedicated Assistant Coaches.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Hillsboro Swim Team, located in Hillsboro, Oregon is looking for an energetic, passionate, experienced coach to act as our next Head Age Group Coach.

WESTSIDE AQUATICS FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

This position is based in Pacific Palisades. You will be the day-to-day coach for selected groups and will assist as needed for other groups. We will train and advise you to ultimately be responsible for writing both dryland and swim components of each practice for your group.

CALTECH ASSISTANT COACH: MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The part time regular Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming is responsible for assisting in the coaching and teaching of students, game and practice preparation and execution, compliance with NCAA, and conference rules/regulations, assisting with appropriate recruitment of scholar athletes, assisting with general team administrative work.

LEAD SITE COACH – COLORADO

NJST is a competitive club swim team serving approximately 280 swimmers. Our mission is to fully develop each individual’s ability to realize his/her goals through quality year-round training while developing well-rounded student athletes, encouraging team spirit and sportsmanship, and fostering a life-long love for the sport of swimming.

SENIOR PERFORMANCE / HEAD SOUTHERN SITE COACH

SMAC is a multisite 500+ swimmer club based in the city of Seattle and surrounding communities. Our Southern sites operate primarily out of the Kent, Des Moines and Federal Way area including the King County Aquatic Center. The site currently has a strong core of swimmers, families, and nationally recognized age group coaches.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH FOR Y-SPARTAQUATICS SWIM CLUB

The YMCA of Greater Spartanburg’s Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club, a USA Swimming Level 4 and Silver Medal Club (2020-2022) is looking to hire an Associate Head Coach/Head Senior Coach or Head Age Group Coach along with additional part time opportunities to help build upon the incredible growth we have seen over the past four years.

KENYON COLLEGE SEEKS SENIOR ASSISTANT, ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Kenyon College invites applications for the position of Senior Assistant / Assistant Swimming Coach. This is a full time, 10-month reporting position with benefits. Under the general direction of the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach, this coach will assist with the responsibilities of the NCAA D-III Men’s and Women’s Swimming programs in accordance and compliance with NCAA, NCAC, and Kenyon College policies and regulations.

ASSISTANT COACH INTERN – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Coaching Assistant/Intern Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving

SWIM TEAM ASSISTANT COACH

We are The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center located in Pasadena’s beautiful Brookside Park, just south of the famous Rose Bowl Stadium. Our organization offers its employees a spirited company culture, the fulfillment of knowing that our center is giving back to the community, and free & discounted programs.

LEAD AND ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Birmingham Swim League, located in Birmingham, AL is searching for an age group coach with a passion for teaching swimming. This is a part-time position with the potential to grow into a full-time position if filled by the right person.

AGE-GROUP COACH RACE AQUATICS

RACE Aquatics, located in Bowling Green, KY, is seeking an age-group coach for our Gold and Bronze training groups. This is a part-time position, 15-18 hours per week and 1-2 meets per month. RACE Aquatics has a membership of approximately 90+ athletes and offers a Learn-To-Swim program as well. Bowling Green is located 1 hour north of Nashville, TN and about 2 hours south of Louisville and Lexington, KY.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL AGE-GROUP COACH

The East Grand Rapids Aquatics swim club is looking for energetic, knowledgeable and passionate candidates who are interested in coaching age-group swimmers. We have a fun and exciting swim team that is growing and is supported by an awesome group of parents.

TOP ASST COACH – SWIM AND DIVE/ RECRUITING COORD.

The University of California San Diego is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Swim and Dive Coach/ Recruiting coordinator . UC San Diego, located in La Jolla, in the San Diego Metropolitan area, enrolls over 35,000 students and is one of the University of California’s 10 campuses. UC San Diego has earned recognition as one of the world’s premier research universities and one of the top-10 public universities in the nation.

Nitro Swimming Seeks Age Group Coaches

We’re looking for (2) AGE GROUP COACHING SUPERSTARS to join one of the hardest working staffs in the country at our Nitro Swim Center in Bee Cave, TX – just outside of Austin. Our full-time Nitro salaried Coaches receive Humana health/vision/dental. PTO, 401K with matching %, rolling days off (a paid day off the deck the week following any meet that required Sunday deck time), and more.

HEAD COACH – SWIMMING AND DIVING – ATHLETICS

Alfred State College is seeking a qualified candidate to oversee a successful men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. The men’s team is the reigning AMCC / E8 Champions while the women’s team won the AMCC Championship in 2020.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY SEEKS GRAD ASSISTANT

Grad Assistant Position for ’22-23 at Oklahoma Christian University. Tuition and housing covered. Preferably female. Preferably strength and conditioning background knowledge. Join award winning coaches Josh Davis and Noah Yanchulis on a rising team at a beautiful campus in Edmond, OK. College website is oc.edu Can start immediately or in October or January.

HEAD WOMENS SWIM COACH – HUNTER COLLEGE – IMMEDIATE HIRE

Hunter College Athletics New York, NY 10065

$10,000 – $12,000 a year – Part-time

Apply now

AGE GROUP COACH WILTON WAHOO Y

The Age Group Swimming Coach works variable hours to maintain the desired number of coaches on the pool deck to provide the best teaching and coaching environment possible. Hours will include coaching at swim meets. This position will work with swimmers ages 6-12 assisting with the Super Bronze, Super Squad and Maroon and Gold practice groups. This Coach may also be the lead coach for one of our 13/over training squads.

ASSISTANT MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING & DIVING COACH/AQUATICS MANAGER

Located in the scenic Mid-Hudson Valley, Vassar College is a highly selective, residential, coeducational liberal arts college. Vassar is deeply committed to fostering a community that reflects the values of a liberal arts education and to promoting an environment of equality, diversity and inclusiveness. Vassar seeks to create a pluralistic community for all staff, faculty and students.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH

The University of Pikeville is seeking a dynamic and creative Head Swimming Coach interested in the continued development and growth of the University’s swim program. This is an exceptional opportunity for a motivated and accomplished professional to join a progressive athletics team and innovative university environment.

HEAD COACH – THE HELENA LIONS SWIM TEAM (HLST)

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST), a year-round competitive USA Swimming club in Helena, MT is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, experienced, dynamic Head Coach for a team of 40-50 swimmers to further develop an already strong program. Established in 1973, HLST has a recognized presence in the community and over the years has produced numerous Individual State Champions, Championship relays, Seniors, Age Group Sections, Futures, and Zone qualifiers. Practice facilities include an indoor 25-yard pool and an outdoor 50-meter pool in summer.

JR/ NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT COACH

Beach Cities Swimming is looking for an experienced Senior level Coach. We are a non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history in serving all of the Beach Cities down the coast from Santa Monica to Palos Verdes. Swimmers from novice to Olympic Trials.

LSU VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH

The LSU Tigers seek a volunteer assistant swimming coach to help with supporting our team as people, students, and athletes. The volunteer assistant will support the team’s international and domestic performance objectives and assist the coaching staff with the implementation of on-deck and off-deck duties. The ideal candidate will support the culture and goals of our team with the emphasis on comprehensive excellence while embracing our team concept of STUDENT/ATHLETE.

LEAD AGE GROUP + SENIOR ASSISTANT

Southeastern Swim Club’s mission is to empower athletes to realize their athletic potential and develop character in a positive, safe, and fun environment. To that end, we have a full-time position available to coach in both the age group and senior programs.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH LOVELAND CO $35-55K + BENEFITS

Loveland Swim Club, www.lovelandswimclub.com, is located in northern Colorado about an hour north of Denver.Colorado is a beautiful state with incredible opportunities for outdoor activity. Northern Colorado is one of that fastest growing regions in the U.S.

TRI VALLEY MASTERS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Tri Valley Masters (TVM) is seeking an assistant Coach for a USMS affiliated program in Pleasanton, CA. As an assistant coach, you will plan and lead the lunch time workouts and provide technical instruction for various levels of adult athletes. The assistant coach currently takes direction from the team’s Board of Directors.

DIVING COACH

Saginaw Valley State University, a DII member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic conference invites applications for the position of Diving Coach for the men’s and women’s diving team to assist the head swimming and diving coach to develop, promote and supervise all facets of the diving program; assist the head coach to develop and execute strategies for the recruitment of student-athletes for highly visible regionally and nationally competitive team; assist the head coach to organize and direct all aspects of the diving program, organizing practice sessions to enhance the team’s performance.

DIVING GA

The diving GA position will help in the day to day coaching and training of divers at the University of Utah. You will also be asked to assist in administrative duties, recruiting, team travel, home meets and travel to select away meets. Applicants need to be interested in getting their foot in the door for COACHING.

BLAIRWOOD SWIMAMERICA SWIM INSTRUCTOR

At Blairwood, our mission is to teach swimmers of all ages and levels the proper technique to enhance efficiency, endurance, speed, fun and lifelong success in swimming. Each level has a well-defined skill. When a swimmer masters that specific skill, he or she is ready to move on to the next level.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING AND AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Wittenberg University is seeking applications for an Assistant Coach for Swimming & Diving and Aquatics Coordinator. This individual will assist the head coach in leading all aspects of an NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program, as well as lead the operational aspects of the aquatics operations. This is a full-time, 12-month, exempt-level position reporting to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach.

FGF

CONTACT INFORMATION

9500 Gilman Dr

UC San Diego Athletics

phone: 4053348894

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

James Madison University, a Division I member of the NCAA and Sun Belt Conference is seeking an Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach to work within a highly competitive program. This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $100, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 112,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 710,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 359,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 29,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 342,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.