Do You Love Swimming? See 3,817 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,817 Swim Jobs.

NORTH TEXAS NADADORES- HEAD COACH, HEAD AGE-GROUP COACH, ASSISTANT COACH, AND PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH POSITIONS AVAILABLE

North Texas Nadadores (NTN) is a year-round, age-group, competitive swimming team offering instruction, training, and competition to young people of all ages. NTN is a Carroll ISD-operated program that practices exclusively at the CISD Aquatic Center in Southlake, Texas.

Assistant Head Coach

Blue Tide Aquatics (BTA) is a USA Swimming Silver Medal club located in Kingwood, Texas. Our growing team of 260 athletes trains at three sites: Kingwood High School (8 lanes, 25 yards), Kingwood Park High School (8 lanes, 25 yards) and our own BTA pool (6 lanes, 25 meters).

Graduate Assistant – Swimming

Midland University, a private, liberal arts university in Fremont, Nebraska (just outside of metro Omaha), is seeking a Swimming Graduate Assistant. This position will be offered within our graduate assistant structure, requiring admission to the University’s Master of Education, Master of Science Learning and Talent Development, Master of Sports Administration or Master of Business Administration programs

Swim Team Assistant Coach

We are The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center located in Pasadena’s beautiful Brookside Park, just south of the famous Rose Bowl Stadium. Our organization offers its employees a spirited company culture, the fulfillment of knowing that our center is giving back to the community, and free & discounted programs.

Age Group Lead Coach & Auxiliary Program Director

Age Group 1 & 2 Lead Coach & Auxiliary Program Director

Full-time: $62,400, plus benefits

General Duties:

– Follow USA Swimming and US Center for Safe Sport policies, including up to date certifications

– Be consistent, reliable, and possess strong organizational and time management skills

– Have strong communication skills with coaches, athletes, parents, and Board of Directors

– Be able and willing to work with all ages and levels

– Attend coaches’ meetings and board meetings once a month

Assistant Coach, Swimming

The part-time assistant coach for Swimming and Diving is responsible for assisting the Director, Aquatics/Head Swim Coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving program at Bentley University.

Part-time Assistant Age-Group and Senior Coaches

Northwest Arkansas Aquatics (NWAA) is seeking candidates for part-time assistant coaches to work with either the age-group swimmers, senior swimmers, or both. They will be expected to attend all assigned practices and be responsible for assisting the group through their in-water practice as well as dryland. There could also be responsibilities including answering emails, meetings, meet entries, and any other duties as assigned by the Head Coach or Head Age-Group Coach.

Reno Aquatic Club Head Coach

The Reno Aquatic Club (www.RenoAquaticClub.org) located in Reno, Nevada (USA) is seeking a dynamic, motivated, skilled Head Coach for its year round competitive swim program. We are seeking a level 4 or higher Head Coach for our competitive swim club, but may consider the right candidate with a lower ranking. Reno Aquatic Club carries a Bronze Medal through USA Swimming’s Club recognition program and is a competitive swim team with a 49 year history.

Head Women’s Swimming Coach

The head coach is charged with several major duties in connection with his/her program, including the recruitment of prospective student-athletes, game-day coaching, and practice preparation, the maintenance of the program’s budget and the development and implementation of a strategic plan for Athletics.

Age Group Coach / Developmental Coach (Coach-Owned Club / Aquatics Center)

Trident Aquatics, located just north of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is searching for great coach who loves mentoring and developing age group swimmers! Trident is a relatively small club, (approx 95 swimmers) and as such, strives to provide very individualized attention to our swimmers. We embrace a continuous learning culture and take advantage of emerging technology in our sport. We are coach-owned, and empower coaches to create the culture and standards within our program.

Assistant Swim Coach

The Carmel Swim Club (CSC), located in Carmel, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for the position of

Full Time Assistant Coach. This will be a leadership role in our Age Group Program and include a role assisting in our

Senior Program. This position reports directly to the Carmel Swim Club Head Coach/CEO.

Head Developmental Coach – COHO Swim Club

The COHO Swim Club is hiring a Head Developmental Coach as of the fall 2022 season. This individual will oversee the day-to-day operations and long-term strategic direction of the COHO Developmental Program, which prepares swimmers for the COHO Age Group Program. The Head Developmental Coach should bring inspirational energy, swimming expertise, and enthusiasm to practice every day.

Full Time Head Senior Coach – COHO Swim Club

The COHO Swim Club is hiring a Head Senior Coach as of the fall 2022 season. This individual will have autonomy over the Senior Program, and work with the Head Coach in the daily operations of running the club. This is a great opportunity to be involved with establishing the identity and direction of the program.

King’s College Intern/Assistant Swim Coach

King’s College (PA) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Intern/Assistant Swim Coach.

RESPONSIBILITIES: To provide assistance to the Head Swim Coach in areas of the swimming program including, but not limited to, recruiting, practice, meets, travel, and fundraising. Other duties may be assigned by the Head Coach and/or Director of Athletics.

China Shanghai Swimming Team Coach

Location: Shanghai, China

Around 30 years old. Have elite athlete training background with a historical result of top three in the Olympic Games and rich university or club coaching experience. Strong career/vocational stability as willing to work in Shanghai for long term. Enthusiasm to develop with Shanghai Swimming Team and be capable of managing and taking charge of youth swimming training.

BLUEFISH SWIM CLUB- HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Bluefish Swim Club (ABF) is seeking the right candidate to fulfill the role of Head Age Group coach program wide. The essential role of this position is to serve as the head coach for all Age Group Programs within ABF at both the Attleboro and Springfield locations while continuing to promote the mission and vision of the program.

HEAD COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Head Coach must develop the skills and talents of the team members and coaching staff while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship and encouraging personal development and excellence. The Head Coach will be expected to work in partnership with Illinois Swimming and other stakeholders and further develop the team’s position as a leading program in Illinois.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACHES – BTA SEEKING (2) FULL-TIME

Blue Tide Aquatics (BTA) is a USA Swimming Silver Medal club located in beautiful Kingwood, Texas. Our growing team of 260 athletes trains at three sites: Kingwood High School (8 lanes, 25 yards), Kingwood Park High School (8 lanes, 25 yards) and our own BTA pool (6 lanes, 25 meters).

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR (CONNECTICUT)

The University of Saint Joseph, founded by the Sisters of Mercy, provides a rigorous liberal arts and professional education for a diverse student population in an inclusive environment that encourages strong ethical values, personal integrity, and a sense of responsibility to the needs of society.

FOX VALLEY WAVE SWIM TEAM

Fox Valley Wave is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated and experienced Head Coach. Fox Valley Wave is located in the Fox Cities, Wisconsin. The team consists of approximately 100 swimmers, trains over five different level groups, and utilizes two eight-lane 25-yard pools as well as a 50-meter pool for the summer long-course season.

FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE ASSISTANT – SWIMMING & DIVING

The Fairfield University Swimming & Diving program seeks a Graduate Assistant. The GA Coach will assist with the planning, organizing and management of the swimming & diving program.

BOILERMAKER AQUATICS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH, SALARY RANGE 45K – 50K

The purpose of this position is to serve as the head coach of the age group swim team handling administrative duties for the age group team as well as deck coaching and conducting workouts for the age group team, all in support of the mission of the Boilermaker Aquatics (BA).

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN – HEAD COACH

The Head Swim Coach will facilitate all budgeting, scheduling, practices and any other duties required to run a competitive NAIA team within the Mid South Conference.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Head Age Group Coach Kishwaukee Family YMCA/DeKalb County Swim Team (hours evenings and weekends)

SWIM TEAM HEAD SENIOR COACH

Job Title: Swim Team Head Senior Coach Department: Dekalb County Swim team

FLSA Status: Exempt full time Salary range $45 – 50K Reports to: Operations Executive

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

The TAC TITANS, located in Cary, NC is searching for age group and senior level coaching positions. These are part-time positions with the potential to grow into full-time positions by the right persons.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

The TAC TITANS, located in Cary, NC is searching for age group and senior level coaching positions. These are part-time positions with the potential to grow into full-time positions by the right persons.

WILMINGTON COLLEGE SWIMMING INTERN/ASSISTANT COACH

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three professional references to: Libby Hayes, Director of Human Resources, [email protected] and Trip Breen, Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach, [email protected].

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Oversees the day-to-day operation, maintenance, and administration of the Asheville School’s aquatic facility. Oversees the hiring, training, testing, and certification of staff and student employees of the facility. Develops and implements various aquatic programs. Ensures that all appropriate water health and safety standards are maintained. This position reports to the School’s Athletic Director.

EVENT SALES MANAGER

Elsmore Swim Shop now has an immediate opening for a FULL-TIME Event Sales Manager at our Minnesota locations. We are looking for an individual who enjoys sales, loves working with people and is passionate about the sport of swimming. We offer a full benefit package of health, dental and vision. IRA with company matching. Paid time off with holidays off. This is the perfect job for a former swimmer or coach that wants to still be involved in the sport.

SWIMATLANTA – JOHNS CREEK

SwimAtlanta – Johns Creek is looking for a Full Time and/or Part Time coach to assist in our Age Group and Senior Developmental Programs coaching primarily 14 and Under swimmers.

HEAD COACH – LIQUID LIGHTING SWIM TEAM – YEAR ROUND COMPETITIVE SWIM CLUB

Liquid Lightning is a year-round competitive swim club with approximately 150 swimmers. The mission of Liquid Lightning is to develop and empower swimmers at ALL levels so that they reach their highest potential as a person and athlete. Ages range from 5-19 representing all ability levels from beginner to Jr. National level.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Los Angeles Swim Club (LASC) is located in Los Angeles, CA. We currently train at two locations, both within a 10 minute drive of each other. We train at the Harvard-Westlake Upper School pool, and Los Angeles Valley College. In the last year, LASC has increased its membership by 20% and we are continuing to grow.

AGE GROUP COACH

Los Angeles Swim Club (LASC) is located in Los Angeles, CA. We currently train at two locations, both within a 10 minute drive of each other. We train at the Harvard-Westlake Upper School pool, and Los Angeles Valley College. In the last year, LASC has increased its membership by 20% and we are continuing to grow.

AUSTIN SWIM CLUB SEEKS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are looking to bring in one more rockstar of a coach! We are located in Southwest Austin, an area that continues to grow daily. ASC owns their facility that has a 50m outdoor pool with a dryland/strength training gym & off-site office space.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR/ SWIM COACH

Oversees the day-to-day operation, maintenance, and administration of the Asheville School’s aquatic facility. Oversees the hiring, training, testing, and certification of staff and student employees of the facility. Develops and implements various aquatic programs. Ensures that all appropriate water health and safety standards are maintained. This position reports to the School’s Athletic Director.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Front Range Barracudas (CUDA-CO) are a USA Swim team located in North Metro Denver. CUDA is seeking an energetic, passionate and qualified individual for the position of Head Age Group Coach. Our ideal candidate possesses a strong work ethic and innovate approach to swimming and age group coaching. This position reports directly to the CUDA head coach. Expected start date is September 1, 2022.

ASSISTANT COACH, CAVALIER AQUATICS / PIEDMONT FAMILY YMCA

Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA is a year-round USA/YMCA Club Program located in Charlottesville, VA. The Cavalier Aquatics program is under the current direction of Director of High Performance, Todd DeSorbo, and Head Coach, Gary Taylor.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

St. Bonaventure University, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim Coach/Recruiting Coordinator. This is a full-time 12-month position.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Northern Kentucky Clippers, based in Erlanger, KY and 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati are currently seeking a qualified, energetic coach to lead our Age Group program.

SALARY FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

NASA Wildcat Aquatics (WILD), a team made of 275 swimmers that focuses on building great swimmers both in and out of the pool, is seeking two dedicated Assistant Coaches.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Hillsboro Swim Team, located in Hillsboro, Oregon is looking for an energetic, passionate, experienced coach to act as our next Head Age Group Coach.

WESTSIDE AQUATICS FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

This position is based in Pacific Palisades. You will be the day-to-day coach for selected groups and will assist as needed for other groups. We will train and advise you to ultimately be responsible for writing both dryland and swim components of each practice for your group.

CALTECH ASSISTANT COACH: MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The part time regular Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming is responsible for assisting in the coaching and teaching of students, game and practice preparation and execution, compliance with NCAA, and conference rules/regulations, assisting with appropriate recruitment of scholar athletes, assisting with general team administrative work.

LEAD SITE COACH – COLORADO

NJST is a competitive club swim team serving approximately 280 swimmers. Our mission is to fully develop each individual’s ability to realize his/her goals through quality year-round training while developing well-rounded student athletes, encouraging team spirit and sportsmanship, and fostering a life-long love for the sport of swimming.

SENIOR PERFORMANCE / HEAD SOUTHERN SITE COACH

SMAC is a multisite 500+ swimmer club based in the city of Seattle and surrounding communities. Our Southern sites operate primarily out of the Kent, Des Moines and Federal Way area including the King County Aquatic Center. The site currently has a strong core of swimmers, families, and nationally recognized age group coaches.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH FOR Y-SPARTAQUATICS SWIM CLUB

The YMCA of Greater Spartanburg’s Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club, a USA Swimming Level 4 and Silver Medal Club (2020-2022) is looking to hire an Associate Head Coach/Head Senior Coach or Head Age Group Coach along with additional part time opportunities to help build upon the incredible growth we have seen over the past four years.

KENYON COLLEGE SEEKS SENIOR ASSISTANT, ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Kenyon College invites applications for the position of Senior Assistant / Assistant Swimming Coach. This is a full time, 10-month reporting position with benefits. Under the general direction of the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach, this coach will assist with the responsibilities of the NCAA D-III Men’s and Women’s Swimming programs in accordance and compliance with NCAA, NCAC, and Kenyon College policies and regulations.

ASSISTANT COACH INTERN – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Coaching Assistant/Intern Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving

SWIM TEAM ASSISTANT COACH

We are The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center located in Pasadena’s beautiful Brookside Park, just south of the famous Rose Bowl Stadium. Our organization offers its employees a spirited company culture, the fulfillment of knowing that our center is giving back to the community, and free & discounted programs.

LEAD AND ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Birmingham Swim League, located in Birmingham, AL is searching for an age group coach with a passion for teaching swimming. This is a part-time position with the potential to grow into a full-time position if filled by the right person.

AGE-GROUP COACH RACE AQUATICS

RACE Aquatics, located in Bowling Green, KY, is seeking an age-group coach for our Gold and Bronze training groups. This is a part-time position, 15-18 hours per week and 1-2 meets per month. RACE Aquatics has a membership of approximately 90+ athletes and offers a Learn-To-Swim program as well. Bowling Green is located 1 hour north of Nashville, TN and about 2 hours south of Louisville and Lexington, KY.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL AGE-GROUP COACH

The East Grand Rapids Aquatics swim club is looking for energetic, knowledgeable and passionate candidates who are interested in coaching age-group swimmers. We have a fun and exciting swim team that is growing and is supported by an awesome group of parents.

TOP ASST COACH – SWIM AND DIVE/ RECRUITING COORD.

The University of California San Diego is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Swim and Dive Coach/ Recruiting coordinator . UC San Diego, located in La Jolla, in the San Diego Metropolitan area, enrolls over 35,000 students and is one of the University of California’s 10 campuses. UC San Diego has earned recognition as one of the world’s premier research universities and one of the top-10 public universities in the nation.

Nitro Swimming Seeks Age Group Coaches

We’re looking for (2) AGE GROUP COACHING SUPERSTARS to join one of the hardest working staffs in the country at our Nitro Swim Center in Bee Cave, TX – just outside of Austin. Our full-time Nitro salaried Coaches receive Humana health/vision/dental. PTO, 401K with matching %, rolling days off (a paid day off the deck the week following any meet that required Sunday deck time), and more.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $100, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 112,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 711,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 359,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 29,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 342,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.