Daily Swim Coach Workout #740

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Dryland
10:00 bands
Warm Up- yellow
20×50 @ 1:00 choice 25d/25s
Drill Set- yellow
20×25 @ :40 push stall drill accel drill
Main Set- focus on form and u/w off walls
#F1
6×100 50fl/[email protected] 1:30 PINK
50 fr @ 1:00 green
6×100 50bk/50br @ 1:30 PINK
50 fr @ 2:00 green
6×100 50BR/50fr @ 1:30 PINK
50 fr @ 1:00 green
6×100 Fr @ 1:20 PINK
#A
5×100 50fl/50fr @ 1:40 PINK
50 fr @ 1:00 green
5×100 50bk/50br @ 1:40 PINK
3:00 rest
5×100 50BR/50fr @ 1:40 PINK
50 fr @ 1:00 green
5×100 Fr @ 1:30 PINK
#B
5×100 50fl/50bk @ 1:40 PINK
50 fr @ 1:00 green
5×100 50bk/50br @ 1:40 PINK
3:00 rest
5×100 50BR/50fr @ 1:40 PINK
50 fr @ 1:00 green
5×100 Fr @ 1:30 PINK
#C
4×100 25fl/75fr @ 1:50 PINK
50 fr @ 1:00 green
4×100 25bk/75fr @ 1:50 PINK
3:00 rest
4×100 25BR/75fr @ 1:50 PINK
50 fr @ 1:00 green
5×100 Fr @ 1:40 PINK
100 green @ 2:00
Kick Set-
1200 @ 15:00 kick {3×5 whislte- rest best, work worst}
Hershberg
15:00 Aussie relay
Warm Down
6×50 @ 1:00 green
Coach Notes
Push/Stall/Accel- dril to break down walls. Swimmers push deep, full stall underwater, then accelerate as fast as possible, then focus on perfect underwater (u/w) to surface transition
Green- Recovery
Yellow-Extensive O2 System Development
PINK- Intensive O2 System Development
Colin Izzard
coach and broom pusher, Delmar Dolfins
