Daily Swim Coach Workout #740

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Dryland

10:00 bands



Warm Up- yellow

20×50 @ 1:00 choice 25d/25s



Drill Set- yellow

20×25 @ :40 push stall drill accel drill

Main Set- focus on form and u/w off walls

#F1

6×100 50fl/[email protected] 1:30 PINK

50 fr @ 1:00 green

6×100 50bk/50br @ 1:30 PINK

50 fr @ 2:00 green

6×100 50BR/50fr @ 1:30 PINK

50 fr @ 1:00 green

6×100 Fr @ 1:20 PINK



#A

5×100 50fl/50fr @ 1:40 PINK

50 fr @ 1:00 green

5×100 50bk/50br @ 1:40 PINK

3:00 rest

5×100 50BR/50fr @ 1:40 PINK

50 fr @ 1:00 green

5×100 Fr @ 1:30 PINK



#B

5×100 50fl/50bk @ 1:40 PINK

50 fr @ 1:00 green

5×100 50bk/50br @ 1:40 PINK

3:00 rest

5×100 50BR/50fr @ 1:40 PINK

50 fr @ 1:00 green

5×100 Fr @ 1:30 PINK



#C

4×100 25fl/75fr @ 1:50 PINK

50 fr @ 1:00 green

4×100 25bk/75fr @ 1:50 PINK

3:00 rest

4×100 25BR/75fr @ 1:50 PINK

50 fr @ 1:00 green

5×100 Fr @ 1:40 PINK



100 green @ 2:00

Kick Set-

1200 @ 15:00 kick {3×5 whislte- rest best, work worst}

Hershberg

15:00 Aussie relay

Warm Down

6×50 @ 1:00 green