World Championsips Medalist Carson Foster Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

Texas Longhorns swimmer and three-time long course World Championship medalist Carson Foster announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Meredith Wolf, on Saturday via Instagram. He proposed to her in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Best friends forever

Feel so lucky to be able to spend forever with my best friend 🤍

Foster and Wolf have been dating since August 2017, when they were both in high school. The two went to separate high schools, with Foster attending St. Xavier’s High School and later Sycamore High School, and Wolf attending William Mason High School. However, they swam together for the Mason Manta Rays club in their hometown of Mason, Ohio. Foster, 20, is currently a rising junior and swimmer at the University of Texas, while Wolf, 21, is a rising senior at the University of South Carolina.

In December 2019, Foster graduated high school a semester early to focus on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials (which were eventually delayed to 2021). And while he just missed out on the Tokyo Olympic team, finishing third in the 400 IM at trials, he bounced back a year later to qualify for the 2022 World Championships team in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and the 4×200 free relay. He later went onto to win silver medals in the 200 and 400 IM at Worlds, with Leon Marchand being the only man to beat him in both races. In addition, he also helped the United States win gold in the men’s 4×200 free relay alongside Drew Kibler, Trenton Julian, and Kieran Smith.

In his two years of competing for the Longhorns, Foster has had a formidable collegiate career. He won two NCAA titles and is an American record holder in the 800 free relay, and also had runner-up finishes at NCAAs in both the 200 back and 400 IM.

Wolf last swam competitively in March 2019, when she was a senior in high school. And while she decided not to swim collegiately, she still posted some relatively fast times in her career. She holds personal bests of 24.97/54.49/1:54.04 in the 50/100/200-yard free, and has been as fast as 56.59 in the 100 back. At South Carolina, she is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in International Business.