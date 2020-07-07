Report: Ivy League Expected to Push All Fall Sports to Spring 2021

The Ivy League is likely to push the upcoming football season to the spring of 2021, The Athletic reported Monday.

On Wednesday, the conference is expected to officially announce a plan to push all fall sports to the spring semester, with implications of the decision potentially having a widespread impact. Recall, though it seems like a lifetime ago, that the Ivy League was the first to cancel its men’s basketball postseason tournament in March, with top conferences – like the Pac-12 – following suit shortly thereafter.

NCAA Division I Fall Sports: Men’s & Women’s Cross Country

Women’s Field Hockey

Men’s Football

Men’s and Women’s Soccer

Women’s Volleyball

Men’s Water Polo

The league also canceled all spring sports on March 11 and left it up to schools to determine if they would attend remaining winter sports championships, including in swimming, before those events were also canceled.

The Ivy League competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) of college football, formerly known as 1-AA. No Ivy League teams qualified for the FCS football playoffs last season.

Princeton, Brown, and Harvard sponsor NCAA Division I men’s water polo programs, though they compete in the NWCP Conference, and not in the Ivy League.

“My suspicion is that the majority of presidents in the FBS are uncomfortable with the notion of playing football this fall but for various reasons don’t want to be the first to step out and say that,” one Power 5 administrator told The Athletic. “So, more than anything else, that decision provides the cover they need. I expect it’ll be a big domino.”

Harvard and Princeton announced Monday that they will only invite students back to campus in groups segmented throughout the academic year. At Harvard, up to 40% of the undergrad population will be allowed on campus at once, with all freshmen coming in the fall and all seniors on-campus in the spring. Regardless of where students are based, however, they will take classes entirely online. At Princeton, freshmen and juniors will be allowed on campus in the fall, while sophomores and seniors will be there in the spring.

Swimming’s most notable Ivy League attendee, Dean Farris, told SwimSwam in May that he planned to return to school next year following a would-be Olympic redshirt season.

Around the nation, additional schools are slowly releasing their plans for the fall. Some are opting for hybrid (part online, part in-person) formats, or to host classes entirely online. However, a new wrinkle has emerged from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s announcement Monday that international students can’t remain in the U.S. if their fall semesters are entirely online.

Last week, USC announced that it would move undergraduate instruction primarily online for the fall, save labs, studios, research courses, and selected others requiring in-person meetings; UCLA is taking a similar approach. The California State system announced in May that most of its campuses will remain closed for the fall semester.