Hannah Jones Commits to DI Ball State for Fall 2021-22

Hannah Jones, an incoming high school senior from Avon, Indiana, has committed to swim for Division I Ball State University. Jones will graduate from high school in spring 2021 and join the Cardinal’s class of 2025.

Jones is a current year-round swimmer for Avon Community Swim Team. At Geneva Futures, Jones placed 16th in the 100-meter backstroke. Earlier this year at the 2020 IHSAA Girls Sectional Championships—Avon, she placed 1st in the 100 backstroke (56.99) and 50 freestyle (24.09).

Jones also has a Junior National Championship qualifying time in the 100 backstroke and is a three-time state championships finalist.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to Ball State University where I will continue my academic and swimming career. BSU felt like home the moment I walked onto the campus, and I am extremely grateful for my coaches, family and friends for supporting me and my decision. Go Cardinals!”

This year at the 2020 MAC Swimming and Diving Championships with the Cardinals, Jones would have placed 10th in the 100 backstroke (55.33) and 15th in the 200 backstroke (2:04.60).

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 23.64

100 freestyle – 51.75

50 backstroke – 26.54

100 backstroke – 55.33

200 backstroke – 2:04.60

At the MAC Championships this year, the team finished 8th overall. Fourteen of the Cardinals were named to the Academic All-MAC team.

